Trump Says There's A 'Possibility' He Will Attend Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks In Türkiye

Trump Says There's A 'Possibility' He Will Attend Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks In Türkiye
This was reported by The Guardian , according to Ukrinform.
“He'd [Putin] like me to be there, and that's a possibility ... I don't know that he would be there if I'm not there. We're going to find out,” Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One en route to Qatar.
Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said that he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would travel to Istanbul on Friday for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
Meanwhile, Russian media outlets report that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will not participate in peace talks in Istanbul on Thursday.Read also: Zelensky outlines acceptable outcome of talks with Putin for Ukrain
As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky is waiting to see who will come to Türkiye for talks from Russia to decide which steps Ukraine should take.
On Saturday, the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom, with the support of the United States, issued an ultimatum to Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire. In return, Putin proposed a meeting of delegations in Istanbul on May 15. Zelensky agreed, but Putin has not yet signaled his readiness to come to Türkiye.
