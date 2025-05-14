Kremlin Approves Delegation For Talks In Istanbul

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the list of delegates for upcoming negotiations with Ukraine in Türkiye.

That's according to the ASTRA Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

The delegation will be led by Vladimir Medinsky, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation.

Other members include Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Additionally, Putin approved a group of experts to participate in the talks. According to Russian media, these experts include Alexander Zorin, Deputy Head of the Information Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; Elena Podobreevskaya, Deputy Head of the Presidential Directorate for State Humanitarian Policy; Alexei Polishchuk, Director of the Second Department of CIS Countries at the Foreign Ministry; and Viktor Shevtsov, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation at the Ministry of Defense.

The document does not mention Putin himself as a participant in the talks.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he was waiting to see who would come to Türkiye for talks from Russia to decide which steps Ukraine should take.