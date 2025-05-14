Zelensky Thanks Pope Leo XIV For Willingness To Mediate To Restore Global Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Pope Leo XIV for his readiness to mediate in restoring peace around the world.

According to Ukrinform, the head of state wrote this on the social media platform X .

“I am grateful to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV for his wise words about the Holy See's willingness to play a mediatory role in restoring global peace,” stressed Zelensky.

The head of state said,“Peace is the most sacred wish of millions of our people. We hope for and make every effort to restore a dignified peace.”

Zelensky plans to attendLeo's inaugural Mass

“We appreciate the Pontiff's insightful statement and reiterate our commitment to advancing meaningful peace efforts, including a full ceasefire and a personal highest-level meeting with Russia,” the president stressed.

Earlier on Wednesday, during an audience with pilgrims visiting Rome for the Jubilee of the Eastern Churches, Pope Leo XIV stated that the Holy See is prepared to mediate between“enemies” to help end wars.