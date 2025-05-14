Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Step Up Monitoring Of Social Media, Local Posts In Occupied Territories CNR

2025-05-14 07:06:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians have intensified monitoring of social networks and posts by local residents.

This was reported in Telegram by the Center of National Resistance, Ukrinform reports.

“The police reported an increase in the number of so-called examinations of posts to“prevent speculation”. In fact, it is a hunt for anyone who does not support the occupation ,” the statement said.

It is noted that any“disloyal” post is grounds for arrest or forced filtering.

Read also: Russian drone strikes car in Kharkiv region, injuring couple

The CNR called for maximum caution in the information space in the TOT.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that arrests of Ukrainians for posts on social media have become more frequent in the TOT.

