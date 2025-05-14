Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine's HUR To Host International Hackathon For OSINT Investigators

2025-05-14 07:06:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will hold an open hackathon for OSINT investigators from around the world to mark the first anniversary of the War&Sanctions analytical portal.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the HUR .

Ukrainian and foreign research teams, as well as independent OSINT investigators, are invited to participate. During the hackathon, participants will prepare analytical materials for existing sections of the portal, propose new thematic areas, and conduct investigations based on data from War&Sanctions.

The event will be held in a hybrid format (online and offline). Participants will complete their tasks remotely within a specified timeframe.

Submissions will be evaluated and winners selected by representatives of the HUR, heads of central executive and government bodies of Ukraine.

Awards will be personally presented to the winners by the Head of the HUR, Kyrylo Budanov, at a formal ceremony.

For international participants, remote online participation will be provided.

To take part in the hackathon, applicants must complete a registration form by 20:00 on May 21. After registration, instructions and tasks will be sent to the email provided.

Read also: Army, intelligence, volunteers champion public trust in Ukraine

The HUR launched the War&Sanctions platform on June 1, 2024. Since then, the portal has expanded from two to nine sections, some of which contain multiple data sets.

The portal contains data on 10,000 entities and individuals who create, supply, support, embody, or otherwise contribute to Russia's war against Ukraine.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, HUR published technical details of Russia's new S8000 Banderol cruise missile in the Weapon Components section of the War&Sanctions portal.

