Looking For Mental Health Or Wellness Advice In A Book? Check The Author's Credentials First

MENAFN - The Conversation) Self-help books are a mainstay of the non-fiction market. According to a 2022 study by BookNet Canada, self-help titles account for 17 per cent of non-fiction book sales .

Some of these books can go on to sell millions of copies , but popularity doesn't always equal credibility. Achieving bestseller status can reflect effective marketing campaigns , a large social media following or the appeal of personal storytelling rather than academic or clinical credentials.

To better understand the current self-help landscape, my graduate student and I are reviewing New York Times bestsellers under the“Advice, How-To & Miscellaneous” category, which includes self-help books.

Our preliminary analysis for April 2025 identified 22 relevant books, with only three written by authors with advanced training in psychology or medicine:



Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents: How to Heal from Distant, Rejecting, or Self-Involved Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson, PsyD

The Ageless Brain: How to Sharpen and Protect Your Mind for a Lifetime by Dale E. Bredesen, MD The New Menopause by Mary Claire Haver, MD

This isn't a new issue. A 2008 study examining 50 top-selling books directed at anxiety, depression and trauma found that more than half contained strategies that were not supported by evidence .

Can self-help books help? It depends

The effectiveness of a self-help book depends largely on the quality of its content and how it is used by readers.

Books that draw on peer-reviewed research are more likely to offer reliable, evidence-based strategies for improving well-being.

Peer review is a process in academic publishing where experts in a given field vet a research study's quality before it's published. This process helps ensure the research is of high quality and adheres to the standards of the discipline.

Evidence-based books are ones that rely on peer-reviewed research to support their claims and suggestions for improved well-being. Having psychological science make its way to the general public via self-help books can provide a useful resource to support well-being and self-improvement .

In contrast, books that are based on someone's opinion or their lived experiences have not had their ideas tested or verified. Although these books can contain useful information that were helpful to the author, they can also be problematic, as the ideas have not been empirically examined.

Risks of non-evidence-based self-help books

Relying on untested self-help strategies can delay people from seeking appropriate support for the challenges they face. When they turn to self-help books instead of seeking professional care, it can lead to worsening symptoms and missed opportunities for effective treatment.

This can have serious consequences, particularly for those dealing with complex mental health challenges like anxiety, depression or trauma.

In addition, exposure to misinformation or disinformation can make matters worse. When such content circulates widely, like through best-selling books, it can reinforce harmful stereotypes or downplay the seriousness of psychological distress.

This can perpetuate stigma and make people feel ashamed or reluctant to seek therapy, medical treatment or other professional help.

At the same time, the booming global wellness industry has created new risks for consumers. In 2023, the wellness industry was valued at an estimated US$6.3 trillion .

The size and growth of the industry has created fertile ground for wellness grifters to financially exploit people's desire for better health and happiness.

Summer reading recommendations

For readers seeking self-help books supported by research, here are four accessible and evidence-based suggestions:

The Positive Shift: Mastering Mindset to Improve Happiness, Health, and Longevity by Psychologist Catherine A. Sanderson (2019, Published by BenBella Books).

'The Positive Shift: Mastering Mindset to Improve Happiness, Health, and Longevity' by Catherine A. Sanderson. (BenBella Books)

Sanderson explains that our level of happiness, physical health and even our longevity is connected to how“we think about ourselves and our world around us.” In other words, our mindset.

By making small changes, Sanderson shows how we can improve our happiness and physical and mental health. The book is full of straightforward, science-backed strategies to“shift your mindset.”

One study Sanderson highlights found that people who read for more than 3.5 hours per week tended to live longer.

Chatter: The Voice in our Head, Why it Matters, and How to Harness It by Ethan Kross (2021, Published by Crown Publishing Group).

'Chatter: The Voice in Our Head' by Ethan Kross. (Crown Publishing Group)

Anyone who has found themselves lying awake in the middle of the night with endless thoughts of potential doom can likely relate to this book. In Chatter, psychologist Ethan Kross examines this inner voice.

According to Kross, by changing the dialogue we have with ourselves, we can potentially change our lives and ultimately improve our health and well-being.

The last section of the book, titled“The Tools,” includes several evidence-based strategies to reduce the negative loops that can run in our minds.

Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most by Cassie Holmes (2022, published by Gallery Books).

'Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most' by Cassie Holmes. (Gallery Books)

Do you ever feel like you never have the time for the things you want or need to do? Management professor Cassie Holmes writes that people who are“time poor” can“feel less happy and less satisfied with life.”

Several studies have found that when people make time to do the things they want, they feel they have more time to do the things they need.

Holmes encourages readers to reflect on how they spend their time. Although we can't change the amount of time we have, we can re-prioritize how we spend it, and by doing so, improve our sense of well-being and life satisfaction.

How to Change: The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be by Katy Milkman (2021, published by Portfolio).

'How to Change: The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be' by Katy Milkman. (Portfolio)

If you feel like you need a change or find it hard to make a change last, you might be using an ineffective strategy or approach.

Economist Katy Milkman reviews the science of how to make behaviour change last with several evidence-based strategies to help you reach your goals.

Each chapter examines an internal obstacle that stands between people and their goals. By the end of the book, you'll learn how to recognize these obstacles and what you can do to overcome them.