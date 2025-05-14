403
Kuwait Chairs 16Th Arab Security Media Meeting In Tunisia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, May 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait chaired the 16th Arab Conference of Heads of Security Media Agencies in Tunisia, organized by the Council of Arab Interior Ministers on Wednesday.
In his inaugural speech, Colonel Othman Al-Mansouri, a Kuwaiti, stressed the need for joint Arab efforts to enhance security awareness and prevent crime, especially in light of rapid digital transformations.
The conference aimed to leverage modern technologies for addressing security risks such as cybercrimes and drug issues, while improving coordination among Arab media against extremist ideologies.
The Kuwaiti delegation, which also included Colonel Mishari Al-Samhan, presented a memorial gift to the Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers for his support of Arab security initiatives. (end)
