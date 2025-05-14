403
US Targets Iran's Ballistic Missile Program With Sanctions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 14 (KUNA) -- The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating six individuals and 12 entities for their involvement in efforts to help the Iranian regime domestically source the manufacturing of critical materials needed for Tehran's ballistic missile program.
In a press statement, the US Department of the Treasury pointed out that those sanctioned support the various Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sub-organizations that oversee the effort to help Iran domestically develop carbon fiber materials needed to manufacture intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Today's action is being taken in furtherance of National Security Presidential Memorandum-2, which directs that Iran be denied intercontinental ballistic missiles and that the IRGC and its surrogates be disrupted, degraded, or denied access to the resources that sustain their destabilizing activities.
"The United States cannot allow Iran to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Iranian regime's relentless and irresponsible pursuit of advanced ballistic missile capabilities, including its efforts to indigenize its production capacity, represents an unacceptable threat to the United States and the stability of the region," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.
"The United States remains strongly committed to disrupting these schemes and holding accountable those who enable Iran's military adventurism."
Meanwhile, spokesperson of the US Department of State Tammy Bruce announced that the United States is sanctioning entities and individuals primarily based in China and Hong Kong for their support to Iran's ballistic missile program.
She pointed out that Iran remains heavily reliant on China to conduct its malign activities in the Middle East.
"This is another example of how the CCP and China-based companies provide key economic and technical support to Iran and its proxies driving regional instability and threatening U.S. partners and allies," she argued.
Specifically, these entities and individuals are supporting Iran's efforts to indigenize the manufacturing of carbon fiber for use in Iran's ballistic missile program. These entities and individuals support the supply of carbon fiber, its precursors, and carbon fiber manufacturing equipment to the various Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sub-organizations that oversee this effort, including US-designated IRGC Aerospace Force Research and Self Sufficiency Jihad Organization (IRGC ASF RSSJO) and IRGC Research and Self Sufficiency Jehad Organization (IRGC RSSJO).
"Today's action is part of President Trump's National Security Presidential Memorandum-2, which employs maximum pressure to curtail Iran's ballistic missile program and disrupt, degrade, and deny the IRGC and its terrorist proxies the resources necessary to sustain their destabilizing activities," Bruce said.
"The United States will use all available means, including sanctions on entities based in third countries, to expose and disrupt Iran's schemes to procure equipment and items supporting its ballistic missile program, which destabilizes the Middle East and beyond," she concluded. (end)
