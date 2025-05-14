403
TSX Keeps Rolling
(CORRECTS FINAL FIGURES FOR TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE)
Canada's main stock index ran their win streak to seven straight sessions, as investors took in signals from ongoing trade developments.
The TSX Composite Index galloped 75.59 points by the closing bell to 25,629.45
The Canadian dollar subtracted 0.23 cents at 71.54 cents U.S.
Industrials powered this upward mobility, as Finning International captured three dollars, or 6.2%, to $51.31, while Canadian Pacific Kansas City traveled farther $4.55, or 4.2%, to $114.00.
In tech stocks, Shopify roared ahead $5.03, or 3.4%, to $155.14, while Celestica popped $4.77, or 3.1%, to $157.90.
In financials, Definity Financial gained 83 cents, or 1.3%, to $64.55, while Brookfield Asset Management picked up $1.13, or 1.4%, to $82.40.
Gold slowed down much of this progress, with Aya Gold dropping 81 cents, or 7.2%, to $10.43, while Lundin Gold slid $2.51, or 4.4%, to $55.32.
In other resource stocks, West Fraser Timber forfeited $3.62, or 3.4%, to $103.06, while G Mining Ventures handed over 45 cents, or 2.5%, to $18.67.
Health-care issues also weakened, with Bausch Health losing 15 cents, or 2.3%, to $6.36, while Tilray backpedaled a penny, or 1.6%, to 62 cents.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada reported that in March, the total value of building permits issued in Canada decreased by $549.4 million (-4.1%) to $12.9 billion.
Moreover, there were 189,259 new motor vehicles sold in Canada in March 2025, increasing 9.4% from one year earlier. This gain was largely attributable to sales of new light trucks, which rose 13.5% from March 2024. Over the same period, sales of new passenger cars declined 10.9%.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 7.17 points, or 1.1%, to 658.65.
All but three of the 12 subgroups were in the red, weighed most by gold, sinking 2.3%, materials, down 1.9%, and health-care, off 1.4%.
The three gainers were industrials, ahead 1.5%, information technology, better by 0.9%, and financials, improving 0.5%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 hovered near the flatline on Wednesday as Wall Street digested a strong start to the week that pushed the benchmark S&P 500 into the green for the year.
The Dow Jones Industrials fizzled 89.37 points to close Wednesday at 42,051.06.
The much-broader index inched up 6.03 points to 5,892.58
The NASDAQ Composite rocketed 136.72 points to 19,146.81
Technology stocks outperformed. Shares of Nvidia advanced more than 3%, following news that it would send Saudi Arabia 18,000 of its top artificial intelligence chips. Peer chip stock AMD also rose more than 4% on the back of a $6-billion buyback.
Week to date, the S&P 500 has muscled up 4% and the Dow is up more than 1%, The NASDAQ has soared more than 6%.
This week's pop also put the S&P 500 in positive territory for the year. At one point, the S&P 500 was more than 20% below its record high set in February. Since hitting that April 7 intraday low, the benchmark is up more than 21%.
Risk appetite grew this week after the U.S. and China temporarily slashed tariffs on a wide array of goods. The U.S. reduced tariffs on China to 30% earlier this week, while China lowered its own levies to 10% on U.S. imports. Both nations had threatened in April to impose tariffs above 100% on the other.
The tentative agreement between the world's biggest economies has led investors to hope it will eventually yield a more concrete trade agreement. China and the U.S. have not yet agreed to specific terms for a deal, however, and Trump said this week that a final agreement wouldn't happen quickly.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury swooned, raising yields to 4.53% from Tuesday's 4.49%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices fell 82 cents to $62.85 U.S. a barrel.
Prices for gold tailed off $64.30 to $3,183.50
