Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

KOIL Energy Solutions Schedules Q1 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call; Announces Delay In Filing Form 10-Q


2025-05-14 07:00:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), a specialist in deepwater energy production and distribution equipment and services, announced today that it will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The Company is filing the Quarterly Report within the extended timeframe granted by the Securities and Exchange Commission of five days. The delay is due to the requirement to complete certain accounting procedures subsequent to the delayed filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

KOIL will host an investor conference call to review its first quarter of 2025 results on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link or using the dial in numbers. (See below details.)

PARTICIPANT WEBCAST LINK:

PARTICIPANT DIALS:

Participant Toll-Free Dial: 1-833-630-1956
Participant Toll/Int'l Dial: 1-412-317-1837
Conference Code: Koil Energy Solutions call

Replay (7 days) – Ends on May 27

Toll-Free Dials: 1-877-344-7529
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 4756217

The earnings release and a replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website, , under the "Investors" section.

About Koil

KOIL is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries.

Investor Relations Contact:

...
281-862-2201


MENAFN14052025004107003653ID1109550799

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search