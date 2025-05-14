KOIL Energy Solutions Schedules Q1 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call; Announces Delay In Filing Form 10-Q

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), a specialist in deepwater energy production and distribution equipment and services, announced today that it will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The Company is filing the Quarterly Report within the extended timeframe granted by the Securities and Exchange Commission of five days. The delay is due to the requirement to complete certain accounting procedures subsequent to the delayed filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. KOIL will host an investor conference call to review its first quarter of 2025 results on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link or using the dial in numbers. (See below details.) PARTICIPANT WEBCAST LINK: PARTICIPANT DIALS:

Participant Toll-Free Dial: 1-833-630-1956 Participant Toll/Int'l Dial: 1-412-317-1837 Conference Code: Koil Energy Solutions call

Replay (7 days) – Ends on May 27

Toll-Free Dials: 1-877-344-7529 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 4756217

The earnings release and a replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website under the "Investors" section.

About Koil

KOIL is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries.

