Elevatemed Announces 2025 Scholarship Award Winners, Continuing Commitment To Supporting Future Physician Leaders
ElevateMed Scholars 2025-2026 CohortPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ElevateMeD , a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting aspiring physicians, is proud to announce the 2025-26 Scholars Program cohort . This year's cohort of exceptional medical students represents the future of medicine and embodies the organization's commitment to fostering a healthcare landscape that assures equitable health outcomes for all. This announcement also marks the sixth anniversary of ElevateMeD and its ongoing dedication to supporting future physician leaders.
"We are thrilled to welcome this outstanding group of scholars," said Dr. Alyx Porter Umphrey, Founder and CEO of ElevateMeD. "These students have demonstrated not only academic excellence but also a deep commitment to serving their communities. They are the future of medicine, and we are honored to support them on their journey."
Dr. Umphrey further states,“Now, more than ever, we must invest in the next generation of physician leaders who are poised to elevate medicine to an ideal where we can achieve equitable health outcomes for all. Through our scholarship support and holistic programming, ElevateMeD is emerging as the most comprehensive pathway program in the United States."
The ElevateMeD Scholars Program provides each selected student with:
●Scholarships to supplement funding their education with a goal of reducing medical school debt burden.
●Personal physician mentorship for career guidance.
●Leadership development and executive coaching opportunities to cultivate essential skills.
●Financial literacy education to reduce barriers and promote long-term financial well-being.
●Access to a supportive network of peers and professionals.
This holistic approach addresses the financial barriers to medical education and cultivates competent physician leaders equipped to reduce healthcare challenges and improve patient outcomes.
ElevateMeD envisions a future where the physician workforce mirrors the nation's population, leading to more effective healthcare for all. In fact, according to recent data, a representative and well-rounded physician workforce improves patient outcomes, increases patient satisfaction, and enhances the quality of care.
The 2025 ElevateMeD Scholars were selected through a rigorous application process that considered academic achievement, leadership potential, and commitment to service.
Adam Brown
Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine
Adurape Osunjimi
UT Southwestern Medical School
Aly Toure
Emory University School of Medicine
Annie Ferguson
University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences
Ariel Walker
Wayne State University School of Medicine
Chikodi Ohaya
University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix
Czarina Retana
University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
Dante Puntiel
Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine
Elizette Rodriguez
Nova Southeastern University Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine
Godgive Umozurike
East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine
Isaiah Hughes
Cooper Medical School of Rowan University
Jada Lusk
Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences
Jerry Shepherd
Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Jessica Norman
University of Illinois College of Medicine
Keleb Mehari
Howard University College of Medicine
Melba Avalos
New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine
Naomi Coles
Morehouse School of Medicine
Ruth Amaku
University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville
Shane Scott
The Ohio State University College of Medicine
Shelby Snyder
University of Washington School of Medicine
"A healthcare workforce that reflects communities served is essential for delivering equitable, effective, and compassionate care to all patients," said Dr. Tiffany Hardaway, ElevateMeD Scholarship Chair. "In addition, a diverse workforce brings varied perspectives to problem-solving and innovation, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes. I am extremely excited about the 2025–26 cohort of scholars who will undoubtedly make a lasting impact as the next generation of physician leaders."
ElevateMeD remains dedicated to its mission of elevating medicine and strengthening the healthcare system. Through its programs and initiatives, the organization is making a tangible difference in the lives of aspiring physicians and the communities they will serve.
