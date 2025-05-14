As Retirement Wave Hits CPA Industry, Prohorizons Guides Firm Owners Through Smooth Transitions

We are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, objectivity, confidentiality, and honesty in every client interaction.

ProHorizons offers succession planning for retiring CPAs, helping match sellers with buyers and guiding transitions that protect firm legacy.

- Ken BerrySAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The accounting profession is facing a major generational shift, as a significant portion of firm owners will approach retirement over the next five to ten years. With many small to mid-sized CPA and tax practices still independently owned, the transition of firm ownership is becoming a growing concern across the West Coast and beyond. In the midst of this shift, ProHorizons, a California-based brokerage and consulting firm, is helping business owners navigate the complex process of selling or transitioning their practices.Founded in 1995, ProHorizons has built its reputation by working exclusively with accounting and tax professionals looking to buy, sell, or expand their practices. With over two decades of experience, the firm provides confidential, tailored services designed to guide both first-time and seasoned practice owners through every stage of the transaction process.“Many CPA firm owners are beginning to look toward retirement but aren't sure where to start,” said Ken Berry, founder of ProHorizons.“Our goal is to walk them through the process step by step-from understanding the market to finalizing a successful transition that reflects the years they've invested in building their practice.”As accounting professionals increasingly consider succession planning, the importance of early preparation and industry-specific guidance has never been greater. ProHorizons works closely with firm owners to conduct valuations, structure fair deals, identify qualified buyers, and ensure continuity for clients and staff. They also assist aspiring buyers looking to acquire established practices in a competitive market.According to national industry data, more than 75% of firm owners are over the age of 50, signaling a pending surge in retirements across the profession. For firms without a clear internal successor, working with a specialized broker can make the difference between a rushed exit and a well-planned, value-driven transition.“Selling an accounting practice isn't only about timing the market-it's about matching the right buyer and seller so that the firm continues to thrive,” added Berry.“We believe in protecting the legacy of each practice while helping the next generation take the reins.”About ProHorizonsProHorizons is a boutique brokerage and consulting firm specializing in the sale, acquisition, and growth of tax and accounting practices. Serving professionals across the West Coast since 1995, ProHorizons offers confidential, personalized guidance with a strong focus on client goals, industry standards, and long-term success. Learn more at .

