'One Red Rose' By Zaid Faridi Unfolds A Stirring Tale Of Love, Culture, And Silent Sacrifice

One Red Rose, written by Zaid Faridi, is a powerful cultural novel that explores the cost of forbidden love in traditional societies. Released on Amazon Kindle on its April 22, 2025, the book takes readers deep into the emotional world of women silenced by tradition and men torn between duty and feeling.

About the book:

In One Red Rose, Zaid Faridi tells the emotional and thought-provoking story of women whose lives are shaped by silence, honor, and obedience in deeply traditional societies. Through his vivid storytelling, Faridi presents the tragic beauty of love that dares to bloom in secret-only to be crushed under the weight of expectations. The book draws sharp contrasts between the East, where love is often punished, and the West, where freedoms exist but equality remains a distant dream. Faridi's unique voice, shaped by his upbringing in Pakistan and life in America, allows readers to reflect on universal themes of love, shame, and sacrifice. This novel is not only a story - it's a mirror to cultural truths that still exist today.

About the Author:

Zaid Faridi, a research scientist by profession, turns his deeply analytical mind toward storytelling, producing a novel rooted in personal experience and cultural insight. One Red Rose is a heartfelt look at the invisible lines drawn by society - and the cost of crossing them. Faridi's debut reminds us that love, even when silent, can speak volumes.

Availability:

Discover a story that will touch your heart and challenge your perspective. One Red Rose by Zaid Faridi is now available on Amazon Kindle - read it today and join the conversation on love, tradition, and equality.

