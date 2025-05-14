Jon Chmura, Director, Fortaris Capital Advisors Earns His Certified Fraud Examiners Certifcate

Jon Chmura Earns CFE Credential

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), the world's largest anti-fraud organization and leading provider of anti-fraud training and education, is pleased to awardJon Chmura, the Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) credential. In order to become a CFE, Chmura has met a stringent set of criteria and passed a rigorous exam administered by the ACFE.Chmura has successfully met the ACFE's character, experience and education requirements for the CFE credential, and has demonstrated knowledge in four areas critical to the fight against fraud: Fraudulent Financial Transactions, Fraud Prevention and Deterrence, Legal Elements of Fraud and Fraud Investigation.Chmura joins the ranks of business and government professionals worldwide who have also earned the CFE certification. Chmura is currently Director of Security and Investigations for Fortaris Capital Advisors in Bloomfield Hills, MichiganCFEs have the ability to: examine data and records to detect and trace fraudulent transactions; interview suspects to obtain information and confessions; write investigation reports; advise clients as to their findings; testify at trial; understand the law as it relates to fraud and fraud investigations; and identify the underlying factors that motivate individuals to commit fraud. CFEs on six continents have investigated millions of suspected cases of civil and criminal fraud.Globally preferred by employers, the CFE credential denotes proven expertise in fraud prevention, detection, deterrence and investigation.Kevin M. Cronin, Principal of Fortaris Capital Advisors said,“This achievement reflects Chmura's exceptional dedication, discipline, and commitment to professional excellence. Balancing the demands of a full-time leadership role at Fortaris while also being a devoted husband, makes this accomplishment even more impressive.The CFE certification is rigorous and time-intensive, and Chmura's success is a testament to his drive and passion for our mission. The entire management team applauds Chmura for this important accomplishment and looks forward to his continued impact supporting our clients across the United States and beyond.”About the ACFEThe ACFE is the world's largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education. Together with nearly 90,000 members, the ACFE is reducing business fraud worldwide and inspiring public confidence in the integrity and objectivity within the profession. For more information about the ACFEvisit ACFE .Fortaris Capital Advisors is the fastest growing corporate investigations firm in the United States, specializing in complex investigations, litigation support, fraud, white collar investigations. Led by a team of former government, law enforcement, and industry leaders, Fortaris provides tailored solutions to clients navigating serious legal, financial, and reputational risk.

