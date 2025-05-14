B-29 DOC History Restored Tour To Land At Hagerstown Aviation Museum

HAGERSTOWN, Md., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The B-29 DOC History Restored Tour will land at Hagerstown Aviation Museum with P-51 Mustang Gunfighter, May 27 through June 2. The joint tour stop with DOC and Gunfighter will include warbird ride experiences on both historic aircraft, as well as ground and cockpit tour access when the warbirds are not executing flight operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome B-29 DOC and P-51 Gunfighter along with the 51st Annual East Coast Military Vehicle Rally to the Hagerstown Aviation Museum, the historic home of Fairchild Aircraft," said John Seburn, Hagerstown Aviation Museum executive director. "This unique combination of WWII aircraft, historic military vehicles, and the museum's one-of-a-kind collection promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees."

B-29 DOC is one of only two remaining B-29 Superfortress bombers still flying today and will be available for ground and cockpit tours, as well as B-29 DOC Flight Experiences throughout the show week.

"The historic connection between the B-29 and P-51 tells the remarkable story of America's airpower superiority that helped deliver victory to Allied Forces during World War II," said Dan Schone, B-29 Doc aircraft commander. "Partnering with the Hagerstown Aviation Museum to bring both of these majestic warbirds to the same ramp gives people a unique opportunity for an up-close and hands-on experience that brings history to life."

B-29 DOC and P-51 Gunfighter rides will be available Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 30, 31 and June 1. Ride flight tickets are on sale now at and at . Tickets for ground and cockpit tour access will be available for purchase at the museum the days of the event.

"These aircraft represent the courage and innovation of the Greatest Generation," said Jon Hullsiek, P-51 Gunfighter pilot. "Every flight is a tribute to the men and women who built, flew and supported these machines. Sharing the ramp with B-29 DOC allows us to continue telling their stories and connect people to the legacy they left behind."

In addition to the B-29 DOC History Restored Tour, the Hagerstown Aviation Museum will also host the 51st Annual East Coast Military Vehicle Rally the same weekend, May 30 and 31, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Event attendees can see incredible historic military vehicles from WWII to today, explore more than 200 vendor spaces packed with military collectibles, and connect with fellow enthusiasts. Food trucks will be on site during the event. Museum parking access will be available by following event signs outside the museum location.

Admission for the entire event, which includes access to the museum, aircraft ramp for ground and cockpit tours, and the military vehicle rally, will be $15 per person. Tickets will be available for purchase the days of the event at the Hagerstown Aviation Museum, located at 18450 Showalter Rd Bldg 8, Hagerstown, MD 21742.

About Doc's Friends and B-29 Doc

Doc's Friends, Inc., is a 501c3 non-profit board managing the operation of the Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as Doc. Doc is a B-29 Superfortress and one of 1,644 manufactured in Wichita during World War II. It is one of only two remaining B-29s that are airworthy and flying today. The mission of Doc's Friends is to HONOR the men and women who sacrificed so much for the freedom of others, including those who designed, built, maintained and flew the B-29 during and after WWII. CONNECT people with the rich heritage of the B-29 and allow aviation enthusiasts to experience the thrill of a B-29 up close. EDUCATE today's and future generations on the contributions of the Greatest Generation during wartime. To learn more, visit

About the B-29 Doc History Restored Tour and B-29 Doc Flight Experience

Each year, B-29 Doc travels to cities across the United States to allow aviation enthusiasts a chance to B-29 Doc up close and personal. Doc's annual tour mission includes an average of 100 flight hours, beginning in early April and spanning through the summer until late October. Tour stops include ground and flight deck tours and B-29 Doc Flight Experiences. The B-29 Doc Flight Experience will last approximately 90 minutes and include a 30-minute ride. Before takeoff, passengers will experience a crew briefing and learn more about the history of the B-29 and the role it played in U.S. history. Passengers will also hear and see the sights and sounds of engine starts and run-ups before takeoff.

About P-51 Gunfighter

Gunfighter is one of the world's most famous P-51 Mustangs. The aircraft has been offering flight rides and thrilling crowds at air shows for more than 40 years. Its mission is to honor the sacrifices of those who have served and inspire the next generation of aviators. The aircraft is a P-51 D Model Mustang, serial number 44-73264. Of the approximately 15,000 P-51s produced during WWII, less than 150 airworthy examples exist worldwide in museums, flying or under restoration. Gunfighter is owned and operated by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF). The CAF is the largest operator of historic aircraft in the world with over 175 aircraft and 13,000 members. For more information, visit or follow us on social media.

About the Hagerstown Aviation Museum

The Hagerstown Aviation Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and presenting over 100 years of the region's aviation heritage. Over the past 30 years, the museum has grown from a concept to the world's largest collection of historic Fairchild aircraft including the Fairchild PT-19, C-82 and C-119 Flying Boxcars, C-123K and F-27. The museum's archive includes over ten thousand photographs and thousands of artifacts, models, personal items, films, and works of art. The museum offers flight experiences in its 1943 Fairchild PT-19. For more info: .

Rider Jet Center is a sustaining sponsor of the museum and supports the museum's flights. See: .

About the Washington Area Collectors/Blue & Gray Military Vehicle Trust (WAC/B&G MVT)

is a nonprofit club founded in 1985, dedicated to preserving historic military vehicles, supporting education and preservation efforts, helping members restore military vehicles, and promoting awareness. The club assists civic organizations by providing historic military vehicles for parades, displays, and events honoring veterans. .

SOURCE Hagerstown Aviation Museum

