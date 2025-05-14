After Ios Traction, AI Pet Travel App Kruiz, Announces Android Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) It started with a missed flight, a denied refund, and a dachshund named Bodhi

Irvine, California, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-founders Brad Pauer and Angela Le had confirmed-twice-that their dog could fly in-cabin on a trip to London. But a last-minute policy change at Heathrow Airport left them stranded, out thousands of dollars, and without options. That single moment sparked the creation of Kruiz-the first AI-powered travel assistant built to transform how pet parents explore the world with their animals.





And now, after a successful iOS launch in April, Kruiz is officially coming to Android by the end of May 2025 -something many users have been asking for since day one.

“We've heard from Android users around the world: 'When is it our turn?'” says Brad Pauer, CEO and co-founder.“This launch is about inclusion, accessibility, and delivering on our promise to make pet travel effortless for every kind of traveler.”

From Frustration to Innovation

For millions of pet parents, travel still feels like a gamble. Airline policies shift without notice. Fees and forms are buried in PDFs. A single oversight-like showing up with the wrong-sized carrier-can derail an entire trip.

Kruiz solves that. Built by real pet travelers, not travel agents, Kruiz aggregates the most up-to-date travel rules and policies, combining verified data sources and AI to give pet parents instant, personalized guidance on airline fees, documentation, carrier sizes, and more-all through an intuitive chatbot experience.

Think of it as ChatGPT, but trained specifically for pet travel-and backed by a community that's been in your shoes.

A Movement, Not Just an App

Before even launching publicly, Kruiz secured 10+ strategic partnerships, won the Audience Choice Award at UC Berkeley's LAUNCH Accelerator, and validated deep market interest. Now live on iOS, the app has seen rapid early adoption with hundreds of users in its first few weeks-a strong signal of product-market fit ahead of its Android release in May 2025.

But beyond awards and downloads, Kruiz is resonating for a deeper reason: it speaks directly to the overlooked traveler. The kind who sees pets as family, not cargo. The kind who just wants someone-anyone-to make things easier.

“Pet travel has always been fragmented,” said Pauer.“We're not just filling a gap-we're reimagining what the travel experience can feel like: stress-free and inclusive.”

What's Next

With the Android release now on deck, Kruiz is also preparing to roll out new features in summer 2025-including hotel and flight booking, car rentals, and international travel support. Kruizy, the AI assistant at the heart of the app, continues to learn and adapt with every user interaction.

And while the technology is powerful, the mission stays simple: give pet parents peace of mind, wherever they go.

The Kruiz Android app will be available for download in the Google Play Store by the end of May 2025.





To learn more, visit Kruiz.c or follow @letskruiz on Instagram , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

