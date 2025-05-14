Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

MILWAUKEE, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG ) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.18 per share for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable June 18, 2025 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of June 2, 2025.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

