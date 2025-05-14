SF City Workers Take Over City Hall In Urgent Rally Against Service Cuts And Layoffs

Over 1,000 San Francisco city workers gathered for a rally on the front steps of City Hall and heard from various speakers, including union leaders and District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder. Meanwhile, a more disruptive demonstration was taking place inside the Rotunda. San Francisco city workers dropped large banners from the balconies aimed at Mayor Lurie.

"We need a budget that puts working people first, not giant tech corporations," said Chung Park, Business Representative for International Union Of Operating Engineers, Stationary Engineers, Local 39. "If the mayor didn't hear us before, he heard us today."

"In my district, we need the services that San Francisco city workers provide," said Chyanne Chen, District 11 Supervisor. "We will stand united against Airbnb and any other corporation who thinks they can avoid paying their taxes."

Sarah Perez, San Francisco City Employee and SF Vice President for IFPTE Local 21, said: "If the Mayor lays off city workers, then who's going to provide services to San Franciscans? Greedy contractors from out of state who cut corners at the expense of our residents. This is the DOGE playbook."

"City workers are what make San Francisco the place we love, from clean parks to functioning transit," said SEIU 1021 President Theresa Rutherford, who has worked at Laguna Honda Hospital for over 20 years. "How can the Mayor tout our recovery then turn on the workers who helped make it happen?"

BACKGROUND:

According to the City and County of San Francisco, lawsuits from businesses seeking tax relief could cost the City $415 million, more than half of the total projected deficit of $817.5 million. A San Francisco Labor Council report titled The Bill is Due: How Big Tech Tax Avoidance is Starving San Francisco's Budget, reveals that a handful of major tech firms are responsible for the majority of the business tax lawsuits targeting the City. These then hold up significant funding for public services.

SOURCE IFPTE Local 21