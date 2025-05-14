Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces Investigation Of Claims Against Echostar Corporation (SATS) On Behalf Of Investors
[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION]
On May 12, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Communications Commission had notified EchoStar that it would be investigating EchoStar's compliance with federal requirements to build a nationwide 5G network. On this news, the price of EchoStar shares declined by $4.01 per share, or approximately 16%, from $24.19 per share on May 9, 2025, to close at $20.18 on May 12, 2025.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired EchoStar securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.
[CONTACT US]
Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-699-1180
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- AB DAO And AB Charity Foundation Join Forces To Build A Trustworthy Infrastructure And Promote Global Philanthropic Transformation
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- Keycard Launches Pre-Sale For Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet To Date
CommentsNo comment