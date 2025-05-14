Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces Investigation Of Claims Against Echostar Corporation (SATS) On Behalf Of Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against EchoStar Corporation (“EchoStar” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SATS). The investigation concerns whether EchoStar and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 12, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Communications Commission had notified EchoStar that it would be investigating EchoStar's compliance with federal requirements to build a nationwide 5G network. On this news, the price of EchoStar shares declined by $4.01 per share, or approximately 16%, from $24.19 per share on May 9, 2025, to close at $20.18 on May 12, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired EchoStar securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



