EQT Completes Sale Of Common Stock Of Kodiak Gas Services


2025-05-14 05:46:02
  • The sale resulted in gross proceeds of c. USD126 million

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV (" EQT ") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale (the " Sale ") of c. 3.2 million shares of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS ) (the " Company ") for gross proceeds of c. USD116 million. The Sale was made on May 12, 2025, pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the broker for the Sale. Concurrently with the closing of the Sale, the Company repurchased c. 278,000 shares of its common stock from EQT in a private transaction for gross proceeds of c. USD10 million. Following these transactions, EQT now holds c. 31.3 million shares of the Company's common stock.

Contact

EQT Press Office, [email protected]

