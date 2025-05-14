Wave Of Wellness Aesthetics And Laser Introduces Cutting-Edge Technology To Burn Fat Without Pain Or Downtime

Emsculpt NEO by BTL uses muscle activation and heat to burn fat and build muscle in hard-to-treat areas, such as the abdomen, buttocks, thighs and underarms. For the abdomen, it is equivalent to doing 20,000 sit-ups. (PRNewsfoto/Femme Medical and Spa)

One-Year Anniversary Party May 22 to Demo New Procedures

DAVENPORT, Iowa, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave of Wellness Aesthetics and Laser , a med spa in the Quad cities, is now offering Emsculpt NEO, a non-invasive technology using muscle activation and heat to burn fat and build muscles in the abdomen, buttocks, arms, and thighs. The device works by forcing abdomen muscles to experience contractions equivalent to 20,000 sit-ups during a 30-minute session.

Wave of Wellness (WOW) Aesthetics offers medical aesthetic services including advanced skin treatment, hair restoration, medical weight loss and incontinence. Led by triple-board certified physician and founder Aman Kaur, M.D. with advanced training in hair restoration and skin treatment, the med spa is known for providing leading-edge treatments.

"Four treatments of Emsculpt NEO over four weeks increase muscle mass by 25 percent and decrease body fat by 30 percent and are comparable to 12-16 weeks of high intensity, interval training (HIIT) classes," says Dr. Kaur. "New research also shows Emsculpt NEO is effective for rehabilitation after surgery or relieving muscle pain and tendonitis in shoulders, knees, and other areas."

Along with Emsculpt NEO, Wave of Wellness Aesthetics offers Emface, a non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment, uses heat and muscle stimulation to revitalize the face by stimulating underlying tissue, which reduces fine lines.

Those looking for a brighter, dewy look, can try EXION, a technology that boosts hyaluronic acid levels locking in moisture for a smoother, glowing look. EXION also has a minimally invasive, micro-needling component that uses deep energy penetration to reduce prominent lines, wrinkles, sagging skin and jowls.

Those interested in trying these procedures are invited to the Center's One-Year Anniversary Party, 12 to 6 p.m., Thursday, May 22, 4617 Progress Drive, Davenport. Attendees will enjoy refreshments, goody bags and special discounts. To RSVP: 563-343-7015 or .

SOURCE Wave of Wellness Aesthetics

