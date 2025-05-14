Megan Thee Stallion Launches Self-Designed Swimwear Brand, Hot Girl Summer, With 18 Size-Inclusive Pieces Available For Purchase Exclusively At Walmart On May 19

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, three-time, Grammy award-winning artist and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion announced the launch of her new, self-designed swimwear brand, Hot Girl Summer, that will feature 18 size-inclusive pieces as part of the initial collection.

Starting May 19, the Hot Girl Summer collection will be available for purchase at nearly 500 Walmart stores across the country, Walmart and MeganTheeStallion. Walmart will serve as the exclusive retail partner for the inaugural product drop, which will be available for a limited-time only.

"Everyone knows I love being near a pool or a beach, so I finally decided to turn my passion into a business and create my own swimwear brand," Megan said. "It was only right that we kick off Hot Girl Summer with this launch and provide Hotties of all body types with the official Hot Girl uniform. I used to shop at Walmart growing up, so it's a full circle to have my own line available at Walmart and I'm so grateful for their support."

The initial collection of Hot Girl Summer includes an assortment of bikinis, monokinis, one-piece swimsuits and swimsuit cover-ups in a wide array of colors, including purple, gold, black, orange and pink. Prices for the 18-piece collection range from $16 to $28.

The Houston native also designed the entire collection, showcasing her creative vision and versatile execution. With the introduction of Hot Girl Summer, Megan officially becomes the first hip-hop artist to launch her own swimwear brand.

"At Walmart, we want our customers to feel confident by offering fashion that celebrates their individuality and unique style," said Ryan Waymire, SVP Women's Group, Walmart U.S. "Summer is around the corner and swim is a key category during the season. Megan embodies confidence and authenticity, and we're excited to collaborate with her on an exclusive swim collection that completes the ultimate 'Hot Girl Summer' uniform, all at incredible prices we know customers will love."

She previously made history for her entrepreneurial exploits and affinity for swimwear, becoming the first hip-hop artist to appear on the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in 2021 and the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes' prestigious Under 30 issue in 2022.

SOURCE Megan Thee Stallion

