Finning Reports On Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Director Nominee
|Votes for
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|Mary Lou Kelley
|95,473,788
|99.03
|930,728
|0.97
|Andrés Kuhlmann
|96,358,839
|99.95
|45,677
|0.05
|Kevin Parkes
|96,302,994
|99.89
|101,522
|0.11
|Michael C. Putnam
|96,365,315
|99.96
|39,201
|0.04
|John R. Rhind
|96,363,520
|99.96
|40,996
|0.04
|Charles F. Ruigrok
|94,720,220
|98.25
|1,684,295
|1.75
|Edward R. Seraphim
|95,908,731
|99.49
|495,785
|0.51
|Manjit K. Sharma
|96,141,669
|99.73
|262,846
|0.27
|Nancy G. Tower
|95,205,012
|98.76
|1,199,503
|1.24
About Finning
Finning International is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
Contact Information:
