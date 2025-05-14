Finning Reports On Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

A total of 97,159,486 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 72.07% of the Company's outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business before the Meeting, including the appointment of auditors with authorization of the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration, acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, and the election of each of the directors. Detailed results of the ballot vote for the election of directors are provided below:

