End Of The Year Awards Reception Celebrating Hillsborough County Student Athletes And Coaches

Student Athlete Winners - class of 2025

2025 Coaches of the Year

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Swope, Rodante Vanguard Award is pleased to announce the 2024-2025 Awards Reception took place on May 8 at the offices of Swope, Rodante P.A. in Ybor City, 1234 E. 5th Avenue, Tampa, 33605. This annual event is a celebratory reception in honor of our monthly Student Athlete Winners, and to recognize coaching excellence in Hillsborough County.Tampa Bay Sun FC President and GM Christina Unkel delivered an unforgettable keynote at our event, sharing powerful insights on resilience, growth, and navigating life's ups and downs. Her words left a lasting impact and inspired everyone in the room.The MVP of the school year award was presented to Jaryah Greensberry of Leto High School. Coaches Alex Hertenstein of Steinbrenner High School and Spencer Nunez of Jefferson High School were awarded as coaches of the year and given $1000 each. Local student athletes, coaches, business, and community leaders attended the celebration. In addition to the awards presented, each student winner was awarded $1,000 to continue their educational efforts.Throughout the 2024-2025 school year, the Swope, Rodante Vanguard Award recognized student athletes each month with the Student Athlete of the Month Award.Winning students this school year were:. September: Maltius Morrissey, Hillsborough High School. October: Tyshaun Tims, Bloomingdale High School. November: Ciara Bramlett, Steinbrenner High School. December: David Sevilla, Sickles Technical High School. January: Carter Young, Bloomingdale High School. February: Fabian Torres, Leto High School. March: Jaryah Greensberry, Leto High School. April: Jack Bauman, Steinbrenner High School. May: Julianna Andersen, Middleton High SchoolFounded in 2011, the Swope, Rodante Vanguard Award program is proud to honor local students and coaches who work with integrity and dedication in an effort to have a positive impact on our community. For more information, please visit

