Tungray Technologies Inc Reports 2024 Full Year Financial Results
|
Tungray Technologies Inc and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
(Stated in U.S. Dollars)
|
|
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
|
31-Dec-24
|
31-Dec-23
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
8,968,814
|
|
|
$
|
10,802,405
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
503,544
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accounts and notes receivable, net
|
|
|
2,393,902
|
|
|
|
3,574,739
|
|
Accounts receivable - related parties
|
|
|
327,556
|
|
|
|
319,589
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
2,206,329
|
|
|
|
2,283,809
|
|
Prepayments, net
|
|
|
726,991
|
|
|
|
259,950
|
|
Prepayments - related parties, net
|
|
|
3,582,032
|
|
|
|
1,048,745
|
|
Other receivables and other current assets, net
|
|
|
507,523
|
|
|
|
215,651
|
|
Other receivables - related parties
|
|
|
553,736
|
|
|
|
23,816
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
19,770,427
|
|
|
|
18,528,704
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
|
|
6,173,176
|
|
|
|
6,326,369
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and deposits
|
|
|
79,088
|
|
|
|
23,163
|
|
Prepayment for land use right
|
|
|
1,987,685
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Long-term investment
|
|
|
205,499
|
|
|
|
211,271
|
|
Operating right-of-use assets
|
|
|
1,411,033
|
|
|
|
712,261
|
|
Finance right-of-use assets
|
|
|
221,847
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
59,148
|
|
|
|
55,842
|
|
Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,192,734
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
3,964,300
|
|
|
|
2,195,271
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
29,907,903
|
|
|
|
27,050,344
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
1,359,244
|
|
|
|
1,048,271
|
|
Accounts payable - related parties
|
|
|
79,988
|
|
|
|
498,923
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
6,115,315
|
|
|
|
4,010,832
|
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
|
|
1,450,005
|
|
|
|
1,289,941
|
|
Other payables - related parties
|
|
|
338,453
|
|
|
|
670,866
|
|
Current portion of banking facilities
|
|
|
80,588
|
|
|
|
140,162
|
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
184,201
|
|
|
|
46,232
|
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities -
|
|
|
168,551
|
|
|
|
123,094
|
|
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|
|
|
123,762
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Taxes payable
|
|
|
703,264
|
|
|
|
1,206,141
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
10,603,371
|
|
|
|
9,034,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banking facilities
|
|
|
1,161,174
|
|
|
|
1,951,389
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
692,329
|
|
|
|
10,603
|
|
Operating lease liabilities - related party
|
|
|
190,752
|
|
|
|
339,450
|
|
Total other liabilities
|
|
|
2,044,255
|
|
|
|
2,301,442
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
12,647,626
|
|
|
|
11,335,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value;
|
|
|
1,179
|
|
|
|
1,044
|
|
Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value;
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
|
456
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
3,135,124
|
|
|
|
332,574
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
15,051,662
|
|
|
|
15,530,562
|
|
Statutory reserves
|
|
|
248,761
|
|
|
|
248,761
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
-1,013,306
|
|
|
|
-284,444
|
|
Total Tungray Technologies Inc's equity
|
|
|
17,423,876
|
|
|
|
15,828,953
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
|
|
|
-163,599
|
|
|
|
-114,513
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
|
17,260,277
|
|
|
|
15,714,440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
29,907,903
|
|
|
$
|
27,050,344
|
|
Tungray Technologies Inc and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
|
(Stated in U.S. Dollars)
|
|
|
|
For the Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue - third parties
|
|
$
|
12,770,907
|
|
|
$
|
14,042,956
|
|
Revenue - related parties
|
|
|
39,342
|
|
|
|
319,546
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
12,810,249
|
|
|
|
14,362,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue - third parties
|
|
|
7,187,415
|
|
|
|
7,378,471
|
|
Cost of revenue - related parties
|
|
|
25,291
|
|
|
|
273,122
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
|
7,212,706
|
|
|
|
7,651,593
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
5,597,543
|
|
|
|
6,710,909
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
|
|
595,995
|
|
|
|
421,869
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
4,594,438
|
|
|
|
4,397,603
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
1,063,210
|
|
|
|
791,762
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
6,253,643
|
|
|
|
5,611,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income from operations
|
|
|
-656,100
|
|
|
|
1,099,675
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
220,477
|
|
|
|
336,576
|
|
Lease income - related party
|
|
|
19,762
|
|
|
|
19,126
|
|
Financial income (expenses), net
|
|
|
122,226
|
|
|
|
-160,735
|
|
Total other income, net
|
|
|
362,465
|
|
|
|
194,967
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
|
|
-293,635
|
|
|
|
1,294,642
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
-278,082
|
|
|
|
-537,881
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
-571,717
|
|
|
|
756,761
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
-91,698
|
|
|
|
-99,775
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Tungray
|
|
$
|
-480,019
|
|
|
$
|
856,536
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
-571,717
|
|
|
$
|
756,761
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
|
-735,131
|
|
|
|
113,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
|
-1,306,848
|
|
|
|
870,760
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to
|
|
|
-99,086
|
|
|
|
-100,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to
|
|
$
|
-1,207,762
|
|
|
$
|
970,838
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
|
|
15,949,600
|
|
|
|
15,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) earnings per share - basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
-0.03
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
Tungray Technologies Inc and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(Stated in U.S. Dollars)
|
|
|
|
For the Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
-571,717
|
|
|
$
|
756,761
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
|
|
365,366
|
|
|
|
248,146
|
Amortization expense
|
|
|
10,269
|
|
|
|
15,118
|
Provision for credit losses or
|
|
|
217,471
|
|
|
|
190,983
|
Write-down of inventories
|
|
|
129,686
|
|
|
|
6,713
|
Deferred tax expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
74,616
|
Amortization of operating
|
|
|
261,754
|
|
|
|
154,455
|
Amortization of finance
|
|
|
11,951
|
|
|
|
-
|
Loss from disposal of property and equipment
|
|
|
1,046
|
|
|
|
-
|
Changes in operating assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts and notes
|
|
|
1,019,565
|
|
|
|
-1,371,684
|
Accounts receivable -
|
|
|
-16,938
|
|
|
|
-218,421
|
Prepayments
|
|
|
-530,103
|
|
|
|
275,082
|
Prepayments - related
|
|
|
-2,653,081
|
|
|
|
-1,004,692
|
Inventories
|
|
|
-117,157
|
|
|
|
-909,054
|
Other receivables and
|
|
|
-335,891
|
|
|
|
-52,168
|
Prepaid expenses and
|
|
|
-57,373
|
|
|
|
-1,107
|
Operating lease receivable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
345,455
|
|
|
|
-25,698
|
Accounts payable - related
|
|
|
-411,139
|
|
|
|
392,777
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
2,244,964
|
|
|
|
2,146,876
|
Accrued expenses and
|
|
|
201,624
|
|
|
|
307,405
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
-132,525
|
|
|
|
-34,652
|
Operating lease liabilities -
|
|
|
-102,751
|
|
|
|
-204,940
|
Other payables – related
|
|
|
18,794
|
|
|
|
-
|
Taxes payable
|
|
|
-474,512
|
|
|
|
-295,495
|
Net cash (used in)
|
|
|
-575,242
|
|
|
|
451,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and
|
|
|
-450,637
|
|
|
|
-43,254
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
|
|
-15,170
|
|
|
|
-37,993
|
Prepayment for land use right
|
|
|
-2,016,296
|
|
|
|
-
|
Deposit for long-term investment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Loans to related parties
|
|
|
-538,596
|
|
|
|
-677,765
|
Repayments from related parties
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
677,267
|
Net cash used in
|
|
|
-3,020,699
|
|
|
|
-81,745
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings from related parties
|
|
|
178,860
|
|
|
|
1,587,015
|
Repayments to related parties
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-1,511,509
|
Repayments from loans receivable -
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from bank loan
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
282,450
|
Repayments to bank loan
|
|
|
-795,394
|
|
|
|
-1,218,164
|
Repayments to third party loans
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-194,226
|
Repayments to related party loans
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Repayments of finance lease
|
|
|
-119,223
|
|
|
|
-
|
Dividends payments
|
|
|
-517,140
|
|
|
|
-1,275,902
|
Capital contribution from
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from issuance of shares
|
|
|
5,000,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from issuance of shares
|
|
|
413,940
|
|
|
|
-
|
Payments of initial public offering
|
|
|
-1,418,521
|
|
|
|
-474,972
|
Net cash provided by
|
|
|
2,792,522
|
|
|
|
-2,805,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate change on cash
|
|
|
-526,628
|
|
|
|
108,141
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash and restricted cash
|
|
|
-1,330,047
|
|
|
|
-2,327,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and restricted cash - beginning of
|
|
|
10,802,405
|
|
|
|
13,130,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and restricted cash - end of the
|
|
$
|
9,472,358
|
|
|
$
|
10,802,405
|
Cash
|
|
|
8,968,814
|
|
|
|
10,802,405
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
503,544
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
$
|
66,864
|
|
|
$
|
91,276
|
Income tax paid
|
|
$
|
746,044
|
|
|
$
|
664,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental non-cash information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance lease right-of-use assets
|
|
$
|
235,556
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
$
|
1,013,605
|
|
|
$
|
391,309
|
Termination of operating lease right-
|
|
$
|
-27,667
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
Other receivables - related party
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
381,710
|
Dividends declared to offset with
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
Deferred IPO costs transfer to
|
|
$
|
-1,192,734
|
|
|
$
|
-
