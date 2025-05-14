Armlogi Holding Corp. Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter And Nine-Month Results
| ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|US$
|US$
|Unaudited
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|5,631,247
|7,888,711
|Accounts receivable and other receivable, net
|26,843,491
|25,465,044
|Other current assets
|2,222,012
|1,624,611
|Prepaid expenses
|1,204,992
|1,129,435
|Loan receivables
|3,845,402
|1,877,131
|Total current assets
|39,747,144
|37,984,932
|Non-current assets
|Restricted cash
|3,779,572
|2,061,673
|Long-term loan receivables
|-
|2,908,636
|Property and equipment, net
|11,660,557
|11,010,407
|Intangible assets, net
|66,002
|92,708
|Right-of-use assets – operating leases
|122,126,701
|111,955,448
|Right-of-use assets – finance leases
|201,012
|309,496
|Other non-current assets
|459,555
|711,556
|Total assets
|178,040,543
|167,034,856
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|6,870,867
|7,502,339
|Contract liabilities
|468,128
|276,463
|Income taxes payable
|-
|57,589
|Due to related parties
|-
|350,209
|Accrued payroll liabilities
|687,530
|405,250
|Convertible notes
|6,337,398
|-
|Operating lease liabilities – current
|28,297,648
|24,216,446
|Finance lease liabilities – current
|139,331
|155,625
|Total current liabilities
|42,800,902
|32,963,921
|Non-current liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities – non-current
|104,986,058
|93,126,092
|Finance lease liabilities – non-current
|77,042
|169,683
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|-
|1,536,455
|Total liabilities
|147,864,002
|127,796,151
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 42,112,026 and 41,634,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively
|421
|416
|Additional paid-in capital
|16,468,859
|15,468,864
|Retained earnings
|13,707,261
|23,769,425
|Total stockholders' equity
|30,176,541
|39,238,705
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|178,040,543
|167,034,856
| ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
| Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2025
| Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2024
| Nine Months
Ended
March 31,
2025
| Nine Months
Ended
March 31,
2024
|US$
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenue
|45,844,322
|38,439,935
|139,469,900
|121,689,863
|Costs of sales
|45,566,202
|35,115,736
|142,315,578
|105,461,383
|Gross profit (loss)
|278,120
|3,324,199
|(2,845,678
|)
|16,228,480
|Operating costs and expenses:
|General and administrative
|4,472,813
|3,269,493
|10,800,794
|8,097,196
|Total operating costs and expenses
|4,472,813
|3,269,493
|10,800,794
|8,097,196
|Income (loss) from operations
|(4,194,693
|)
|54,706
|(13,646,472
|)
|8,131,284
|Other (income) expenses:
|Other income, net
|(718,025
|)
|(914,419
|)
|(2,488,346
|)
|(1,902,813
|)
|Loss on disposal of assets
|-
|-
|43,625
|-
|Finance costs
|278,385
|11,041
|367,382
|37,779
|Total other (income) expenses
|(439,640
|)
|(903,378
|)
|(2,077,339
|)
|(1,865,034
|)
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|(3,755,053
|)
|958,084
|(11,569,133
|)
|9,996,318
|Current income tax expense
|-
|200,612
|-
|2,079,038
|Deferred income tax (recovery) expense
|-
|75,252
|(1,506,969
|)
|735,459
|Total income tax (recovery) expenses
|-
|275,864
|(1,506,969
|)
|2,814,497
|Net income (loss)
|(3,755,053
|)
|682,220
|(10,062,164
|)
|7,181,821
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|(3,755,053
|)
|682,220
|(10,062,164
|)
|7,181,821
|Basic & diluted net (loss) earnings per share
|(0.09
|)
|0.02
|(0.24
|)
|0.18
|Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic and diluted
|41,714,608
|40,000,000
|41,651,007
|40,000,000
| ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024 (UNAUDITED)
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
| For The
Nine Months
Ended
March 31,
2025
| For The
Nine Months
Ended
March 31,
2024
|US$
|US$
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net (loss) income
|(10,062,164
|)
|7,181,821
|Net loss from disposal of fixed assets
|43,625
|6,895
|Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use financial assets
|1,983,166
|1,444,441
|Amortization
|26,706
|26,488
|Non-cash operating leases expense
|5,833,789
|3,450,304
|Gain from settlement of commitment payable
|(100,000
|)
|-
|Accretion of convertible note
|344,925
|-
|Current estimated credit loss
|228,363
|(22,827
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|(1,536,455
|)
|735,459
|Interest income
|(96,340
|)
|(87,923
|)
|Changes in working capital:
|Accounts receivable and other receivables
|(1,606,810
|)
|(7,685,423
|)
|Other current assets
|(597,401
|)
|(376,820
|)
|Other non-current assets
|252,001
|-
|Prepaid expenses
|(75,557
|)
|(425,146
|)
|Accounts payable & accrued liabilities
|(631,472
|)
|(2,212,137
|)
|Contract liabilities
|191,665
|(187,925
|)
|Income tax payable
|(57,589
|)
|1,907,403
|Accrued payroll liabilities
|282,280
|199,806
|Net changes in derecognized ROU and operating lease liabilities
|(63,874
|)
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided from operating activities
|(5,641,142
|)
|3,954,416
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(2,593,457
|)
|(3,080,643
|)
|Loan disbursement
|(1,000,000
|)
|(1,600,000
|)
|Proceeds from repayment of loan receivables
|2,036,705
|-
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|25,000
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,531,752
|)
|(4,680,643
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Proceeds received from related parties
|-
|1,000
|Deferred issuance costs for initial public offering
|-
|(638,231
|)
|Repayment to related parties
|(350,209
|)
|511,353
|Net proceeds from SEPA
|8,092,473
|-
|Repayment of commitment payable
|(150,000
|)
|-
|Repayment of finance lease liabilities
|(108,935
|)
|(125,474
|)
|Repayment of SEPA
|(850,000
|)
|-
|Capital contributions from stockholders
|-
|466,156
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|6,633,329
|214,804
|Net decrease in cash and restricted cash
|(539,565
|)
|(511,423
|)
|Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year
|9,950,384
|6,558,099
|Cash and restricted cash, end of nine months periods
|9,410,819
|6,046,676
|The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that equal the totals of the same amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:
|Cash
|5,631,247
|3,985,003
|Restricted cash – non-current
|3,779,572
|2,061,673
|Total cash and restricted cash shown in the Consolidated Balance Sheet
|9,410,819
|6,046,676
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flows Information:
|Cash paid for income tax
|(87,074
|)
|(171,635
|)
|Cash paid for interest
|22,457
|-
|Non-cash Transactions:
|Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|28,685,914
|81,927,507
|Decrease in right-of-use assets due to remeasurement of lease terms
|884,394
|-
|Shares issued to settle commitment fee
|250,000
|-
|IPO expenses paid by stockholders
|-
|300,000
|Shares issued pursuant to SEPA
|750,000
|-
