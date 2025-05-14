Kick Off The Summer Season With Moxies’ Fresh New Feature Menu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A vibrant collection of seasonal dishes and cocktails crafted to capture the spirit of summer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arriving in time for longer days and warmer nights, Moxies is turning up the heat with the launch of its Summer Feature Menu. Inspired by seasonal flavours and global flair, the menu delivers fresh, crave-worthy dishes and hand-crafted cocktails perfect for sunny patio sessions, indulgent nights out, and everything in between. Today, Moxies unveils its first round of the feature menu, including a mix of new and returning favourites. This launch will be followed by more new menu items ready to enjoy on July 2nd.









“We look forward to launching our summer menu each year to celebrate the warm weather and give guests even more reason to enjoy Moxies,” says Joanne Forrester, President and Chief Operating Officer of Moxies .“This year, we've blended global inspiration with bold, fresh ingredients to create dishes and drinks made for patios, long weekends, and all the moments that summer has to offer.”











New dishes like the Spicy Tuna Sushi Roll and Short Rib Beef Dip showcase our culinary team's take on familiar favourites, while the Fancy Beet Salad, crafted with goat cheese, feta, and candied pecans, delivers a vibrant, seasonal freshness. On the sweeter side, Moxies is bringing back its beloved dessert, the Mile High Mocha Pie. This summer's cocktail lineup delivers bold, crave-worthy flavours: returning is the fan-favourite Vacation Mode Mai Tai, joined by two fresh standouts - the Prosecco Paloma, made with Santa Margherita prosecco, and the Passion Fruit Mezcalita, finished with fresh citrus and a black lava salt rim.











From now until September 8, guests are invited to enjoy the new dishes and drinks, available at all locations across Canada. Keeping the summer momentum going, Moxies will unveil the second wave of its feature menu on July 2.

For more details on participating locations and opening hours, visit moxies.com . Follow the team on socials @moxies to stay updated on the latest offerings and promotions.

About Moxies

With 58 locations across North America, Moxies is a Canadian premium casual concept owned by Northland Properties. It is known for progressive made-in-house culinary, an innovative beverage program, and enlightened hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment.

