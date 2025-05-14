Arrowmark Financial Corp. Releases Month End Estimated Net Asset Value As Of April 2025
This estimated NAV is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month April 30, 2025.
About ArrowMark Financial Corp.
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end fund listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol“BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. BANX pursues its objective by investing primarily in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions. BANX is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com, or contact Destra at 877.855.3434 or by email at ....
Disclaimer and Risk Factors:
There is no assurance that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective. ArrowMark Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of ArrowMark Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully ArrowMark Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Contact:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - ...
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform...
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading...
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee S...
- Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Ha...
- MEXC Ventures Launches Ignitex: A $30 Million Initiative To Foster Web3 T...
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Fund...
CommentsNo comment