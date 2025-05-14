ANJALTS RETURNS WITH A GOLDEN NEW TRACK 'GASLIGHTING ALCHEMIST'

Seventh Single from Her Anticipated Third Album Delivers a Transformative Soundscape never heard before

- AnjaltsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Music remains a timeless soundtrack to our lives-an immortal resonance that not only connects us but reflects our shared humanity. It's through this organic creation-across art forms, melodies, and emotions-that we tell the stories of our lives, our experiences, and our heartbreak. Sometimes, it's as simple as strumming a guitar or tuning into a frequency that stirs the soul, kindling an atmosphere that lingers within.One Independent artist, composer, and producer Anjalts is set to unveil her latest sonic odyssey,“Gaslighting Alchemist ,” this Friday, May 16. Known for her atmospheric fusion of alternative pop, rock, and soul, Anjalts subtle, yet gripping exploration of emotional manipulation and transformation is brilliantly conveyed.“Gaslighting Alchemist” marks the seventh single from her forthcoming third album that continues her trajectory of raw, provocative lyricism layered with genre-defying production. The quirky track balances gritty percussions and uneven basslines against an acoustic guitar and ambient synths, mirroring the inner chaos and metamorphosis of the human condition.“Composing a song from the ground up-keeping that very first take, I feel is the most honest emotion because it remains so instinctual. It may not be super perfect, but it comes from a human experience and not so sterile - It's in these quiet moments, the music reveals itself and centers with the songwriter.” (Anjalts)Elle Asti, CEO of IXO Music, comments on the song's direction:“I've never heard of something like this before, I had to listen to it again and the vibe is what transcends to me, like a heartbeat of today.”This poetic ethos pulses through Gaslighting Alchemist, brings a modern metaphor for the emotional labor of self-preservation. The track's title alone conjures the clash of toxic illusions and the search for truth. A theme carried by Anjalts' multi-octave vocals that drifts into an atmospheric reset of calm, even with muted basslines underneath. This elusive artist has since emerged as one of the most distinct underground voices-pushing an alternative escape from the noise while staying deeply rooted in the storytelling passed on from one human to another.“Gaslighting Alchemist” will be available on all major streaming platforms May 16, 2025. Listen HERECONNECT WITH ANJALTSOfficial Website:Instagram:YouTube:X:Facebook:

Acen Sinclair

IXO music

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.