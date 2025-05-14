New Richmond American Community Coming To Mountain House This Summer
-
New two-story homes with open layouts
Three thoughtfully designed floor plans
Designer-curated fixtures and finishes
4 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 2,380 to 2,910 sq. ft.
Community schools, trails, parks and playgrounds
Belleza at Lakeview is located at 438 E. Moana Avenue in Mountain House. For more information, call 707.759.7380 or visit RichmondAmerican .
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.
