Flatrate Moving Wins 2025 Buyer's Choice Award From Consumeraffairs

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlatRate Moving wins the 2025 Buyer's Choice Award from ConsumerAffairs for the moving company that deliver the "Best Overall Value."

FlatRate Moving gives customers the clarity, confidence, and peace of mind they need during their move. ConsumerAffairs has also recognized that FlatRate Moving consistently delivers trust, great service, and real value during life's biggest transition.

" We're proud to be recognized by the people who matter most - our customers," said Dejon Reid, VP of Sales at FlatRate Moving "Our flat rate model and focus on reliability, planning, and service excellence are designed to ensure every client receives a high-quality move. We take care of the entire process, offering a full-service experience where every detail is handled.

We understand that moving day is a complex and challenging moment. It's a big change for anyone, and we anticipate that. Our movers are professional and friendly, ready to support our clients with care and confidence every step of the way."

ConsumerAffairs evaluated verified customer reviews for emotional tone, recurring themes and overall satisfaction.

Here's what customers had to say about FlatRate Moving

"Their quote was both accurate and reasonable and the crew was quick and effective," said Bret, New York, NY.

"FlatRate Moving was the most efficient and affordable option for moving," said Cordara, New York, NY.

About FlatRate Moving

Founded in 1991, FlatRate Moving has built a reputation for its innovative flat-rate pricing model, precision planning, and consistently high customer satisfaction. Our flat-rate pricing model, developed to bring clarity and trust to the moving process, remains a cornerstone of our service. We provide residential, commercial, government, military, and high-end moving services across the U.S.

We specialize in high-level packing, fine art handling, complex moving projects, and luxury moving services. Our process is friendly and clear, designed to make moving easy and stress-free for both individual customers and high-level accounts. With simple booking, transparent pricing, and a user-friendly app that allows clients to track their truck, manage inventory, and communicate with our team in real time, to make the moving experience seamless.

To learn more about FlatRate Moving and its award-winning services, visit .

Media Contact:

David L. Giampietro

General Counsel & Chief Administrative Officer

FlatRate Moving

(718) 475-5790

(646) 596-2638

davidg@flatrate. com --br-Rate Moving

