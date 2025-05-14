Holland America Line's Epic 2027 Grand Voyages Officially Open For Booking

Guests sailing on the 2027 Grand World Voyage aboard Volendam will enjoy overnight or multi-night calls in seven destinations, including European gems Bordeaux, France, and Copenhagen, Denmark. The cruise also features several late-night calls, including a visit to Malé, the capital of the Maldives.

Those sailing on the 2027 Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage aboard Zaandam can look forward to overnight or multi-night calls in five destinations, including Callao (Lima), Peru - the gateway to Machu Picchu - as well as cities like Montevideo, Uruguay, and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Overland Adventures Offer Memorable Experiences

For travelers looking to check off even more bucket-list items, guests on 2027 Grand Voyages can select from a wide range of multi-day overland tours to more authentically connect with a destination. One option on the 2027 Grand World Voyage is a seven-day tour departing from Phuket, Thailand, that heads to India, taking travelers up close to one of the New Seven Wonders of the World - the Taj Mahal - before rejoining the ship in Malé.

Guests on both the 2027 Grand World Voyage and Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage can opt to immerse themselves in nature and venture onto a four-day Galapagos Islands overland tour, taking in pristine scenery and unparalleled wildlife, like iconic giant tortoises, as well as blue-footed boobies, Sally Lightfoot crabs, marine iguanas, frigatebirds and more.

2027 Grand World Voyage Highlights - Volendam



129-day voyage; sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, departing Jan. 5, 2027.

Heads south along the west coast of South America, crossing the equator and sailing to Easter Island before traversing the islands of the South Pacific en route to Australia. Explores Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka before sailing south around the Cape of Good Hope and north to St. Helena and Ascension Island, as well as up the west coast of Africa. Meanders through Europe, including overnight calls at Bordeaux and Copenhagen before an Atlantic Ocean crossing.

53 total ports in 28 countries across six continents.

Seven overnight stays: Copenhagen; Bordeaux; Cape Town, South Africa; Bali, Indonesia; Sydney, Australia; Papeete, French Polynesia; and Callao (Lima).

Access to 81 UNESCO sites including the Taj Mahal, Westminster Abbey, Mont-Saint-Michel and the Great Barrier Reef. Memorable Moments: Chances to explore historic and remote Jamestown, St. Helena, and Georgetown, Ascension Island; a stop in Bora Bora - often called the "Pearl of the South Pacific"; and an overnight at Bordeaux paired with scenic cruising of the Gironde estuary.

2027 Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage Highlights - Zaandam



70-day voyage; sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, departing Jan. 3, 2027 .

Heads south to transit the Panama Canal before crossing the equator, then sails along South America's west coast. Calls at ports in the Cayman Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Argentina and includes several days of scenic cruising through Chile's majestic fjords and glaciers. Crosses the Drake Passage before a four-day scenic cruising Antarctic Experience, then sails north, calling at ports in the Falklands, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and French Guinea along South America's east coast before a Caribbean sojourn en route back to Fort Lauderdale.

31 total ports in 13 countries across two continents.

Five overnight stays: Fuerte Amador (Panama City), Panama; Callao (Lima); Montevideo; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Rio de Janeiro.

Access to 28 UNESCO sites including Machu Picchu and the Galapagos Islands. Memorable Moments: Enjoy an overnight call at Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay; spend time at fabled Isla Robinson Crusoe; enjoy other-worldly scenic cruising in 10 destinations, including the Pio XI Glacier and the Beagle Channel.

Early Booking Bonus Benefits

For a limited time, guests who book the 129-day Grand World Voyage and 70-day Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage receive up to $2,000 USD in onboard credit per guest, a 3% pay-in-full discount, a free Wi-Fi Surf package and more. Additional perks for all guests who book early include a $500 USD air credit per person if booked through Flight Ease and complimentary roundtrip airport transfers to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport.

Additional extras can include complimentary luggage delivery service to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport, prepaid crew appreciation and laundry and drycleaning service when booking certain stateroom categories. Terms and conditions apply.

A Grand Onboard Experience

On each Grand Voyage, Holland America Line provides gracious service, superior amenities and unexpected experiences. Guests can relax during leisurely days at sea, taking advantage of the extra time to participate in shipboard activities. Shipboard entertainment shines in the evening with local cultural performers and special guest headliners. Festive gala balls and dressy nights create memorable moments, along with a Captain's Grand Voyage Dinner. Dining is elevated to a new level on each Grand Voyage with menus that change daily and are seldom repeated, featuring local ingredients and regional cuisine.

