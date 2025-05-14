Orca Energy Group Inc. Announces Completion Of Q1 2025 Interim Filings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“ Orca ” or the“ Company ” and includes its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announces that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim (unaudited) financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 (“ Q1 2025 ”) with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. All amounts are in United States dollars (“ $ ”) unless otherwise stated. Jay Lyons, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Operationally, I am pleased with how Orca has performed in the first quarter of 2025. Despite the marginal reduction in gas deliveries, largely due to factors outside of the Company's control, production from the Songo Songo gas field remains robust and in line with our expectations. In light of the challenging commercial environment and the lack of clarity regarding a license extension being secured, capital expenditure on the field has been significantly reduced year-on-year, and this will remain the case going forward. Orca remains focused on safeguarding shareholder value with a view to maintaining the capital returns policy, subject to an ongoing review of the commercial environment. We will keep all our stakeholders appraised of developments over the coming months.” Highlights Revenue for Q1 2025 increased by 2% compared to the same prior year period, primarily as a result of a higher current income tax adjustment.

To date the Songas Power Plant remains shutdown.

Gas delivered and sold decreased by 3% for Q1 2025 compared to the same prior year period. In 2024, the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (“ JNHPP ”) commenced commercial operations, with progressive commissioning of each of its 9 turbines allowing a potential peak output of over 2,115 MW. Although the JNHPP's power generation is currently constrained pending ongoing development of the electricity distribution network, the increased hydro power generation it has delivered, combined with the Songas Power Plant shutdown, have been the primary factors in reduced gas liftings for the power sector.

On April 14, 2023, PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited (“ PAET ”) formally requested Tanzanian Petroleum Development Corporation (“ TPDC ”) apply for an extension of the Songo Songo Development License (the“ License ”). TPDC is contractually required to make this application promptly upon a request by the Company. In November 2024, TPDC submitted the application for the extension of the License to the Ministry of Energy (“ MoE ”), however, being uneconomic, the Company informed TPDC that it did not agree with the terms as submitted. Having declined to address PAET's concerns itself, TPDC refused to rescind and resubmit the application and has advised PAET to raise any issues directly to the MoE. The Company's Counsel subsequently submitted a letter to the MoE, requesting an urgent meeting to address the issues, and to date a response has not been received to such letter. There are currently no certainties on the timing, nature and extent of any extension of the License. Until an extension has been finalized, a high degree of uncertainty exists with respect to the extent of the Company's operating activities subsequent to October 2026, when the License is set to expire.

On April 15, 2024, contrary to the terms of the gas agreement (“ Gas Agreement ”) and Production Sharing Agreement (the“ PSA ”) between PAET, TPDC and the Government of Tanzania (“ GoT ”), and in violation of Pan African Energy Corporation (Mauritius) (“ PAEM ”) and PAET's expectations, the Permanent Secretary of MoE wrote to TPDC, copying PAET and Songas Limited (“ Songas ”), directing TPDC to“ensure that Protected Gas continues to be produced to the end of the Development Licence on 10th October 2026”. Consistent with that instruction, TPDC took the position that Protected Gas should continue despite the parties' contractual agreement that Protected Gas ceased after July 31, 2024.

In February 2025, PAET, TPDC and Tanzania Portland Cement PLC (“ TPCPLC ”) agreed to the terms of the Supplementary Gas Agreement (“ SGA ”) to sell volumes after July 31, 2024 as Additional Gas, which, prior to August 1, 2024, were supplied as Protected Gas. In Q1 2025, TPCPLC fully paid the Company $10.4 million of the receivable previously outstanding as at December 31, 2024.

On August 7, 2024, PAET and PAEM issued a notice of dispute (“ Notice of Dispute ”) in respect of an investment treaty claim against the GoT for breach of the Agreement on Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investment between the Government of the Republic of Mauritius and the GoT (“ BIT ”), and a contractual dispute against GoT and TPDC, for breaches of the: (i) PSA, and (ii) the Gas Agreement. Initial meetings with both the Advisory and Coordinating Committees were held during the week of October 14, 2024 without any resolution on the key issues in dispute. The matters have been further referred to the relevant entity's chief executive officers and working groups in accordance with the dispute resolution process. Discussions continued with meetings held in January and March 2025 without resolution. The Company's Counsel subsequently submitted a letter to the MoE, requesting an urgent meeting to address the issues, to date we haven't had a response to the letter.

In February 2025, the Company received a judgment (the“ Judgment ”) from the Tanzanian High Court (Commercial Division) (the“ Court ”) for a claim brought by a contractor against PAET. The claim was brought by the contractor for losses arising from PAET's termination of a contract relating to the Company's 3D seismic acquisition program. The contract was signed in 2022 and work was due to be completed by the end of 2022; however, work only commenced in 2023 and was never completed. Pursuant to the Judgment, the Court ordered specific and general damages in the aggregate of $23.1 million, plus legal costs and interest at a rate of 7% per annum be paid by PAET to the contractor. PAET respectfully disagrees with the Judgment and has initiated the appeal process. PAET was required to post security for the full amount of the Judgment until the appeal is resolved. The Company has recognised the resulting liability in 2024 based on the Judgment applied. The Company has initiated the appeal process, and if successful in that process, a reversal would be recognized in earnings at that time.

Net income attributable to shareholders decreased by 89% for Q1 2025 compared to the same prior year period, primarily as a result of higher depletion and general and administrative expenses.

Net cash flows from operating activities1 increased to $20.3 million in Q1 2025 compared to net cash flows used in operating activities of $6.2 million for the same prior year period, primarily a result of the higher payment of the 2023 current liability associated with additional profits tax in Q1 2024 and the TPCPLC settlement of the 2024 year end receivable as well as other changes in non-cash working capital.

Capital expenditures decreased by 63% for Q1 2025 compared to the same prior year period. The capital expenditures in Q1 2025 primarily related to the costs of flowlines replacements on SS-5 and SS-9 wells, deferred from 2024 at the request of the GoT. The capital expenditures in Q1 2024 primarily related to the costs of the planned SS-7 well workover program.

The Company exited the period with $26.8 million in working capital1 (December 31, 2024: $21.9 million) and cash and cash equivalents of $70.2 million (December 31, 2024: $90.1 million). Cash held in hard currencies (USD, Euro, GBP, CDN) was $64.8 million, as at March 31, 2025 (December 31, 2024: $87.1 million).

In February 2025, the Company fully prepaid the $60 million investment (the“ Loan ”) made by International Finance Corporation (“ IFC ”) in PAET, pursuant to a loan agreement dated October 29, 2015 between the IFC, PAET and the Company (the“ Loan Agreement ”). To effect the foregoing prepayment, the Company paid to IFC $30.6 million, representing the aggregate outstanding principal of the Loan together with all accrued interest thereon and all other amounts owing in connection with the Loan as of February 21, 2025. As of the date hereof, the annual variable participating interest granted by PAET to IFC under the terms of the Loan Agreement remains outstanding.

As at March 31, 2025, the current receivable from the TANESCO was $12.5 million (December 31, 2024: $12.7 million). The TANESCO long- term receivable as at March 31, 2025 and as at December 31, 2024 was $22.0 million and has been fully provided for. Subsequent to March 31, 2025, the Company has invoiced TANESCO $5.4 million for April 2025 gas deliveries and TANESCO has paid the Company $5.7 million to date. On April 15, 2025 PAET signed a settlement agreement with TPDC and TANESCO (“ Settlement Agreement ”), for TANESCO to pay PAET and TPDC $52.0 million for unpaid amounts owing by TANESCO for deliveries of natural gas from the Songo Songo gas field. The Settlement Agreement requires TANESCO to pay the Tanzanian Shilling equivalent of $52.0 million, comprised of the $33.7 million principal amount and $18.3 million representing a portion of the default interest owed by TANESCO. It was agreed that the remaining balance of the default interest owing by TANESCO would be waived if TANESCO pays the settlement amount when required and in full while remaining current on amounts owed. TANESCO must pay the settlement amount to PAET via weekly instalments and meet monthly total payment amounts, commencing in April 2025 and ending in October 2025. Payments on account of the settlement amount will be allocated between PAET and TPDC in accordance with the PSA. Pursuant to the PSA, and assuming payment in full of the settlement amount, the Company expects to retain approximately $29.4 million of the settlement amount with TPDC retaining the balance. To date, TANESCO has paid $10.0 million under the Settlement Agreement.

1 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios.

Financial and Operating Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Three Months

ended March 31 % Change (Expressed in $'000 unless indicated otherwise) 2025 2024 Q1/25 vs Q1/24 OPERATING

Daily average gas delivered and sold (MMcfd) 72.0 74.3 (3 )% Industrial 19.1 14.0 36 % Power 52.9 60.3 (12 )% Average price ($/mcf) Industrial 7.98 8.94 (11 )% Power 3.92 3.87 1 % Weighted average 4.99 4.82 4 % Operating netback ($/mcf)1 2.87 2.79 3 % FINANCIAL Revenue 25,391 24,937 2 % Net income attributable to shareholders 102 969 (89 )% per share – basic and diluted ($) 0.01 0.05 (80 )% Net cash flows from / (used in) operating activities 20,264 (6,170 ) n/m per share – basic and diluted ($)1 1.03 (0.31 ) n/m Capital expenditures 1 548 1,470 (63 )% Weighted average Class A and Class B shares ('000) 19,766 19,799 0 % March 31, As at December 31, 2025 2024 % Change Working capital (including cash) 1 26,796 21,904 22 % Cash and cash equivalents 70,183 90,076 (22 )% Outstanding shares ('000) Class A 1,750 1,750 0 % Class B 18,015 18,022 0 % Total shares outstanding 19,765 19,772 0 %

1 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios.

The complete Condensed Consolidated Interim (Unaudited) Financial Statements and Notes and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 may be found on the Company's website at or on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca Energy Group Inc. is an international public company engaged in natural gas development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary, PAET. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.B and ORC.A.

The principal asset of Orca is its indirect interest in the PSA with TPDC and the GoT in the United Republic of Tanzania. This PSA covers the production and marketing of certain conventional natural gas from the License offshore Tanzania. The PSA defines the gas produced from the Songo Songo gas field as“Protected Gas” and“Additional Gas”. The Gas Agreement deals further with the parties' entitlement to Protected Gas and Additional Gas. Under the Gas Agreement, until July 31, 2024, Protected Gas was owned by TPDC and was sold to Songas TPCPLC. After July 31, 2024, Protected Gas ceased and all production from the Songo Songo gas field constitutes Additional Gas which PAET and TPDC are entitled to sell on commercial terms until the PSA expires in October 2026. Songas is the owner of the infrastructure that enables the gas to be treated and delivered to Dar es Salaam, which includes a gas processing plant on Songo Songo Island.

Abbreviations

mcf thousand cubic feet MMcf million standard cubic feet MMcfd million standard cubic feet per day



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios

In this press release, the Company has disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures: capital expenditures, operating netback, operating netback per mcf, working capital, net cash flows from operating activities per share and weighted average Class A and Class B Shares.

These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios disclosed in this press release do not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (“ IFRS ”), and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios should not, therefore, be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, measures and ratios of Company's financial performance defined or determined in accordance with IFRS. These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Capital expenditures

Capital expenditures is a useful measure as it provides an indication of our investment activities. The most directly comparable financial measure is net cash used in investing activities. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure is as follows:

Three Months ended

March 31 $'000 2025 2024 Pipelines, well workovers and infrastructure 548 1,169 Other capital expenditures – 301 Capital expenditures 548 1,470 Change in non-cash working capital 7,102 (85 ) Net cash used by investing activities 7,650 1,385



Operating netback

Operating netback is calculated as revenue less processing and transportation tariffs, TPDC's revenue share, and operating and distribution costs. The operating netback summarizes all costs that are associated with bringing the gas from the Songo Songo gas field to the market and is a measure of profitability. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure is as follows:

Three Months ended March 31 $'000 2025 2024 Revenue 25,391 24,937 Production, distribution and transportation expenses (4,203 ) (4,310 ) Net Production Revenue 21,188 20,627 Less current income tax adjustment (recorded in revenue) (2,538 ) (1,726 ) Operating netback 18,650 18,901 Sales volumes MMcf 6,487 6,764 Netback $/mcf 2.87 2.79



Non-GAAP Ratios

Operating netback per mcf

Operating netback per mcf represents the profit margin associated with the production and sale of Additional Gas and is calculated by taking the operating netback and dividing it by the volume of Additional Gas delivered and sold. This is a key measure as it demonstrates the profit generated from each unit of production.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Working capital

Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities, as reported in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited). It is an important measure as it indicates the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations as they fall due.

Net cash flows from operating activities per share

Net cash flows from operating activities per share is calculated as net cash flows from operating activities divided by the weighted average number of shares, similar to the calculation of earnings per share. Net cash flow from operations is an important measure as it indicates the cash generated from the operations that is available to fund ongoing capital commitments.

Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares

In calculating the weighted average number of shares outstanding during any period the Company takes the opening balance multiplied by the number of days until the balance changes. It then takes the new balance and multiplies that by the number of days until the next change, or until the period end. The resulting multiples of shares and days are then aggregated and the total is divided by the total number of days in the period.

For further information please contact: Jay Lyons Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)20 8434 2754 Lisa Mitchell Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)20 8434 2754