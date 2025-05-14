Results Of Voting For Directors At Annual And Special Shareholders' Meeting
|Name of Nominee
| Vote For
(Aggregate)
|Percentage
| Vote Against
(Aggregate)
|Percentage
|Kofi Adjepong-Boateng
|2,803,539,832
|100.0
|11,276
|0.0
|Ken Costa
|2,803,526,608
|100.0
|24,500
|0.0
|Katherine Cunningham
|2,803,526,508
|100.0
|24,600
|0.0
|Lt. Gen. (ret.) Roméo Dallaire
|2,803,532,043
|100.0
|19,065
|0.0
|Christopher D. Hodgson
|2,791,546,771
|99.6
|12,004,337
|0.4
|Tope Lawani
|2,803,524,598
|100.0
|26,510
|0.0
|Quinn McLean
|2,803,525,608
|100.0
|25,500
|0.0
|Sahar Nasr
|2,803,541,498
|100.0
|9,610
|0.0
|Babatunde Soyoye
|2,803,539,498
|100.0
|11,610
|0.0
|Masai Ujiri
|2,803,106,532
|100.0
|390,576
|0.0
Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.
For further information, contact:
| Julia Gray
General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
(647) 243-9882
| Neil Weber
Investor Relations
LodeRock Advisors
(647) 222-0574
