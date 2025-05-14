Results Of Voting For Directors At Annual And Special Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“ HFP ”) announces the results of the vote on directors at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 14, 2025.

All of the nominees listed in HFP's management proxy circular dated March 20, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company. The voting results are set forth in the table below: