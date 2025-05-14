Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2025 

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 14 May 2025 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 5 June 2025 will be held at 1:00 pm Norwegian time at The National Museum, Brynjulf Bulls plass 3, 0250 Oslo. Remote participation is possible. Shareholders can also vote electronically in advance or submit a proxy.

The formal notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached and provides further information on the proceedings.

The electronic system for notification of attendance and for registration of advance votes is available at the following link: Electronic registration

–

For further information, please contact:

Media: ...

Investors: ...

–

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting