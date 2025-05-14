Goodfellow Reports The Results Of Its Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Alain Côté
|4,929,525
|83.32%
|986,988
|16.68%
|David A. Goodfellow
|3,787,060
|64.01%
|2,129,453
|35.99%
|G. Douglas Goodfellow
|3,787,060
|64.01%
|2,129,453
|35.99%
|Robert Hall
|4,928,800
|83.31%
|987,713
|16.69%
|Marie-Hélène Nolet
|5,895,584
|99.65%
|20,929
|0.35%
|Sarah Prichard
|3,879,637
|65.57%
|2,036,876
|34.43%
2. Appointment of Auditor
KPMG LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditor pursuant to a vote by ballot. In all, 5,912,734 votes representing 99.76% of the votes cast were in favour of KPMG LLP and 14,249 votes representing 0.24% of the votes cast have withheld from voting.
The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR
( ).
About Goodfellow
Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“GDL”.
| From:
|Goodfellow Inc.
|Patrick Goodfellow
|President and CEO
|T: 450 635-6511
|F: 450 635-3730
|...
