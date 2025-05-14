Granite Credit Union Turns 90 And Celebrates With The Community By Giving Back

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Member-focused, community-driven, Granite Credit Union's lasting legacy celebrates nine decades of continuous service.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Thursday marks a historic milestone for Granite Credit Union as it celebrates 90 years of unwavering service to the people of Utah. What began in 1935 with seven visionary educators pooling their resources to create a financial cooperative has grown into a nearly $900 million institution serving almost 40,000 members, and one that remains deeply committed to its founding mission: people helping people.

To honor this incredible anniversary, Granite Credit Union is inviting all members to participate in a Credit Union-wide Member Appreciation Day. Members who visit a branch will receive a commemorative 90th anniversary pin (while supplies last)-a small token to recognize the meaningful role they play in Granite's story.

“For 90 years, Granite Credit Union has had the privilege of serving Utah's hardworking individuals, families, educators, and small businesses,” said Mark Young, President and CEO of Granite Credit Union.“This milestone reflects the legacy of our founders, the dedication of past and current team members, and the promise of those who will carry this work forward. We are proud of our history, inspired by our members, and energized for the future.”

Granite's deep connection to the community runs far beyond the walls of its branches. Since 2018, when Granite began documenting their service hours, team members have donated more than 3500 hours of volunteer service to nonprofits across the state, each team member, empowered to support causes they care about. In 2022, Granite formalized its philanthropic efforts with the launch of the Granite Credit Union Foundation. Since its inception, the Foundation has given more than $150,000 in donations, grants and scholarships to educators, students, and non-profits, investing in future generations and continuing the legacy of its educator founders. The credit union will award another 70 educator grants before the end of 2025.

That spirit of inclusion and service continues to define Granite's path forward. In 2023, Granite became the first credit union in Utah to earn the Juntos Avanzamos designation, recognizing its commitment to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant communities with access to safe, affordable, and inclusive financial services. In addition, Granite Credit Union is listed as one of the top places to work in Salt Lake City.

As Granite celebrates this 90-year milestone, the credit union remains grounded in its core values and focused on the future. Whether through expanded access to financial products, deeper community engagement, or its pledge to serve the underserved, Granite Credit Union is-and always will be-“always there, so you can make life happen.”

About Granite Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Granite Credit Union serves over 37,000 members and has nearly $900 million in assets. Committed to helping members achieve their financial goals, Granite Credit Union offers a variety of financial products and services, including competitive rates, flexible lending options, and personalized financial guidance. With a vision of "always there... so you can make life happen," the credit union strives to empower members with the tools and support they need to succeed financially. Members enjoy access to secure mobile banking services, online tools, and personalized in-branch assistance at locations across Utah. Granite Credit Union is dedicated to positively impacting its communities through financial education, trusted relationships, and exceptional service. Granite Credit Union is always there... so you can make life happen. Learn more at granite.org .

