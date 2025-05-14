Sean McAleer, President of Deck Remodelers, is a third-generation carpenter and cabinet maker who has redefined outdoor living through visionary deck design.

Deck Rebellion: Revolutionary Concepts for Outdoor Living, ISBN 9798218598600, Burnt Box Media, 2025. by Sean McAleer, President of Deck Remodelers

Now an Amazon #1 Hot New Release and Amazon Bestseller in Deck and Patio Building

SPARTA, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Once considered nothing but a square add-on to the back of a house, decks have transformed into an additional living space, an entertainment space, a family space, and much more. Founder and president of Deck Remodelers , Sean McAleer has compiled a stunning collection of his artistry and design of these outdoor spaces in his new book, Deck Rebellion: Revolutionary Concepts for Outdoor Living. It combines beautiful photos with personal accounts and Sean's history with architecture. (Watch the book trailer here: )Deck Rebellion is a beautiful collection of photographs that emphasize the importance of design and practical construction. It will give any reader 'deck envy!' - John Kelly, Detroit Free PressAs the most awarded builder in North America, Sean is a revolutionary when it comes to deck design. Deck Remodelers has received over 70 NADRA (North American Deck and Railing Association) national design awards. He has redefined what a deck is and highlights the ways homeowners can use the space in an ever-changing world. Including Sean's top ten award winners, this book reveals the eye of a craftsman and businessman. He goes into detail about the process of the design from start to finish, using distinct examples.This is a perfect title for readers who love architecture and architectural photography, home design and landscaping. Other readers may enjoy it just for the talking points it may give for thinking about their own decks and outdoor areas. - Kathryn Picard, Librarian Book Connoisseur, 5-Stars“It starts with someone asking, 'Can you do this?' My answer is always, 'If it's possible, we'll make it happen,'” Sean says. Pools, kitchens, fans, fireplaces-these only scratch the surface of what Sean designs. He highlights the two most important steps when it comes to deck planning: cover the space, and then let the possibilities ride. He asks the important questions of what purpose a deck serves:“How do they want to live in the space? What do they want to use it for? Entertaining? A private sanctuary? Do they have a wedding or another big event coming up? And of course, the kids. Are the kids little? Teenagers? How does the family want to use the deck as their kids grow? What does the client want to highlight-the view?”This superb book is a collage usurping the author's propinquities into expressive realities, an artful pathway that invites the reader to expand expectations and possibilities with photographic examples of concepts progressing to realities. - Grady Harp, Amazon Top Ten Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-StarsDeck Rebellion is a coffee table book that all artists and architects will appreciate. Sean McAleer has extensive knowledge and experience with over 70 awards in building, and this book is truly a collection of his most magnificent works. He has a massive social media presence with over 411k followers on Instagram and 30.9k on TikTok with millions of views. He also has over 280 videos on YouTube ( ) showcasing his work. Including blurbs from those who know Sean personally, Deck Rebellion will inspire readers to maximize their deck's potential.Now an Amazon Bestselling book and Amazon #1 Hot New Release, Deck Rebellion: Revolutionary Concepts for Outdoor Living, ISBN 9798218598600, Burnt Box Media, 2025.About Sean McAleer: Sean McAleer, President of Deck Remodelers, is a third-generation carpenter and cabinet maker who has redefined outdoor living through visionary deck design. Under his leadership, Deck Remodelers has become a trailblazer in the industry, earning over 70 national design awards and holding the distinction of being the most award-winning deck design firm in North America since 2010. A pioneer in his field, Sean was among the first members of NADRA (North American Deck & Railing Association), where he has been actively involved for almost 15 years. His expertise has also earned him a place on Infratech's Visionary Committee, as well as a panelist spot on the Luxe Interiors & Design webinar. Beyond his groundbreaking work in deck design, Sean is an avid traveler, a passionate Harley-Davidson enthusiast, and a dedicated family man, married with four children. Check out his website .Media Contact: For a review copy of Deck Rebellion or to arrange an interview with Sean McAleer, contact:

Scott Lorenz

Westwind Book Marketing

...

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.