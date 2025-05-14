Security Expert Alexis Torres Joins The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute

Torres's addition to MSI2 strengthens the expert council of this think tank founded by Dr. Rafael Marrero.

- Alexis TorresMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alexis Torres, recognized for his impeccable public safety and crime prevention track record, was appointed a Senior Fellow at the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI2) in Public Safety & Homeland Security.With a career that spans military service through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to his role as Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Advisor of Puerto Rico (2021-2025), Torres brings invaluable experience in security operations at the federal, state, and municipal levels.Founded by economist and geopolitical analyst Dr. Rafael Marrero, MSI2 brings together experts focused on stability, democracy, and prosperity in Latin America. As a disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), MSI2 specializes in policy research, strategic intelligence, training, and consulting, offering innovative and practical solutions to complex challenges.An alliance for security in the regionAlexis Torres' appointment as a Senior Fellow reinforces MSI2's mission to provide essential research, strategic intelligence, and advice to decision-makers in government and industry. His diverse experience and focus on public security are invaluable to MSI2."After more than three decades in public and federal service, I saw in MSI2 a unique opportunity to continue contributing, but from a strategic analysis perspective," shared Torres, motivated by "their serious and professional approach to security and intelligence issues, but more importantly, their focus on identifying these issues in the international arena."He explained, "It's a space where I can put my acquired experience to work, especially in crisis management, interagency operations, and matters that directly impact our Caribbean region."His experience in national security and international investigations allows him to "understand how threats operate at different levels." Therefore, at MSI2, he can "contribute an execution-based perspective, with direct knowledge of how criminal networks operate, how interagency strategies are implemented, and what mistakes we must avoid."“What we seek is to generate recommendations that are useful, practical, and contextualized for our region and other similar jurisdictions,” he emphasized. As the expert warned, drug trafficking remains a challenge, as transnational criminal organizations use Puerto Rico as a gateway to ship cocaine, the vast majority of which is directed toward the East Coast of the United States. In this regard, he indicated that Puerto Rico and the Caribbean“face a constant threat from transnational criminal organizations that use our islands as transit points for drugs, weapons, and human trafficking.”“Our geographic location, the number of uninhabited islands and cays, and the limitations on maritime resources make us vulnerable. Therefore, in my role, I have always insisted on strengthening cooperation with entities such as the Department of Homeland Security's Coast Guard and regional agencies to ensure a coordinated and effective response,” Torres stated.Career and Commitment to National SecurityAt 18, he began his university studies in Puerto Rico and shortly afterward enlisted in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he joined the 82nd Airborne Division. He was then deployed to Fort Bliss, Texas. In 1991, he participated in Operation Desert Storm in Iraq during the Gulf War.During his tenure as Secretary of Puerto Rico's Department of Public Security, Torres significantly restructured the public security system, achieving savings of $80 million and securing more than $137 million in federal funding to strengthen the island's critical infrastructure. His focus on federal grant acquisition, interagency coordination, and integrating innovative technologies was instrumental in combating transnational crime and supporting resilient communities.While in office, in 2023, Puerto Rico recorded its lowest murder rate in four decades, with 464 homicides, a notable reduction compared to the 1,136 recorded in 2011.“The key was that we managed to break with traditional patterns and focus on real coordination among the Department's six branches. We established new strategies for prevention, community integration, and criminal analysis. We strengthened the intelligence component, worked closely with federal agencies, and implemented a monitoring system and integrated technology that allowed us to act more quickly. Under my leadership, the priority was always human life, not statistics,” he stated.Also in 2023, Torres marked a milestone by becoming the first head of a Puerto Rican government agency to serve on the Law Enforcement Agencies Advisory Board of the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence.Regarding the lessons learned during his years in the Army and federal agencies, which he continues to apply in his current leadership, he highlighted discipline, a sense of mission, and teamwork.“The Army taught me that leadership isn't about rank but responsibility. In federal agencies, I learned the importance of good documentation, sharing information, and considering the impact beyond the immediate. I continue to apply those lessons today, especially when I have to manage complex situations or work with multiple sectors to achieve concrete results,” he noted.Active LeadershipCurrently, Alexis Torres leads Resilient International PR, LLC, providing strategic consulting in security, technology, and emergency management to municipalities, government agencies, and private entities. His work encompasses the management of federal funds, drafting competitive proposals, and administering grant portfolios with a focus on results and compliance. With a distinguished previous career as Secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Public Security and Director of Homeland Security Investigations, Alexis has led the implementation of innovative technological solutions, such as intelligent surveillance systems and predictive crime analysis. He uses his experience to drive resilient solutions in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Latin America.Alexis Torres will soon be collaborating with the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute on various analyses related to technology, budgeting, recruitment, staff retention, optimization, cost savings, closing gaps in government processes, and strategies for dismantling transnational criminal organizations.To learn more, visit miastrategicintel and resilientinternationalpr

