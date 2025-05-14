Global Water Resources Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|Three Months Ended
|Favorable (Unfavorable)
|March 31,
|2025 vs. 2024
|2025
|2024
|$
|%
|Water service
|$
|5,980
|$
|5,226
|$
|754
|14.4
|%
|Wastewater and recycled water service
|6,477
|6,384
|93
|1.5
|%
|Total regulated revenue
|12,457
|11,610
|847
|7.3
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|12,457
|$
|11,610
|$
|847
|7.3
|%
The increase in regulated revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the organic growth in active water and wastewater connections, increased water and recycled water consumption and higher rates for GW-Saguaro, resulting from the GW-Saguaro general rate case, effective July 2024. The increased consumption was predominantly driven by the increase in active connections and higher usage from irrigation, construction and commercial customers.
Operating Expenses
|Three Months Ended
|Favorable (Unfavorable)
|March 31,
|2025 vs. 2024
|2025
|2024
|$
|%
|Personnel costs - operations and maintenance
|$
|1,340
|$
|1,293
|$
|(47
|)
|(3.6)%
|Utilities, chemicals and repairs
|1,032
|791
|(241
|)
|(30.5)%
|Other operations and maintenance expenses
|1,315
|1,200
|(115
|)
|(9.6)%
|Total operations and maintenance expense
|3,687
|3,284
|(403
|)
|(12.3)%
|Personnel costs - general and administrative
|2,195
|2,201
|6
|0.3%
|Professional fees
|467
|451
|(16
|)
|(3.5)%
|Other general and administrative expenses
|1,525
|1,473
|(52
|)
|(3.5)%
|Total general and administrative expense
|4,187
|4,125
|(62
|)
|(1.5)%
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,328
|2,934
|(394
|)
|(13.4)%
|Total operating expenses
|$
|11,202
|$
|10,343
|$
|(859
|)
|(8.3)%
Operations and Maintenance
Higher utilities, chemicals and repairs were primarily due to increased quantities of chemicals and power purchased to operate pumps and other related equipment as a result of increased consumption.
The increase in other operations and maintenance expenses was primarily driven by higher contract IT and labor services as a result of contracts that began in the fourth quarter of 2024.
General and Administrative
General and administrative expenses were up slightly by approximately $62,000 or 1.5%.
Depreciation and Amortization
The increase for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was substantially attributable to an increase in depreciable fixed assets as well as additional amortization from new leased vehicles and office space in the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year.
Other Expense
Other expense totaled $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in other expense was substantially attributable to lower income associated with Buckeye growth premiums of $0.2 million that resulted from fewer new meter connections in the area for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. In addition, the company had higher net interest expense of $0.1 million offset by higher AFUDC-Equity of $0.1 million.
Net Income
Net income decreased $0.1 million or 14.5% to $0.6 million or $0.02 per share in the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $0.7 million or $0.03 per share in the same year-ago period.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.2 million or 4.4% to $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $5.4 million in the same year-ago period.
Dividend Policy
The company recently declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.02533 per common share (or $0.30396 per share on an annualized basis), payable on May 30, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025.
Business Strategy
Global Water's near-term growth strategy involves increasing service connections, improving operating efficiencies, and increasing utility rates as approved by the ACC. The company plans to continue aggregating water and wastewater utilities through strategic acquisitions and entity consolidation, which is expected to enable the company and its customers to realize the benefits of consolidation, regionalization, and environmental stewardship.
Connection Rates
As of March 31, 2025, active service connections increased by 2,712 or 4.3% to 65,163 compared to 62,451 at March 31, 2024, with the increase primarily due to organic growth in the company's service areas.
Arizona's Growth Corridor : Positive Population and Economic Trends
The company continued to experience organic growth as evidenced by its year-over-year organic increase in active connections (i.e., exclusive of acquisition related growth) of 4.3% as of March 31, 2025. According to the 2024 U.S. Census estimates, the Phoenix metropolitan statistical area (MSA) is the 10th largest in the U.S. with an estimated population of 5.2 million that increased approximately 7.0% over the 4.8 million people reported in the 2020 Census. The Phoenix MSA continues to grow due to its excellent weather, large and growing universities, a diverse employment base, and low taxes. The Employment and Population Statistics Department of the State of Arizona predicts that the Phoenix metropolitan area will have a population of 5.8 million people by 2030 and 6.5 million by 2040.
A significant contributor to the organic growth is the affordability of housing options in and around the City of Maricopa as compared to Phoenix. Redfin reported the median sale price of a home in March 2025 for the City of Maricopa was approximately $359,000, as compared to approximately $470,000 in the Phoenix housing market. According to the latest data from the National Association of Homebuilders-Wells Fargo, housing affordability remained low through 2024 in the Phoenix MSA.
Conference Call
Global Water Resources will hold a conference call tomorrow to discuss its first quarter of 2025 results, including a question-and-answer period.
Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-833-816-1435
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-0527
Conference ID: 10199311
Webcast (live and replay):
The conference call webcast is also available via a link in the Investors section of the company's website
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting to the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.
A replay of the call will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 29, 2025.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10199311
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water service. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 18.1 billion gallons recycled since 2004.
The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.
Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a 'Utility of the Future Today' for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks' Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.
To learn more, visit
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined for the purposes of this press release as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the gain or loss related to (i) nonrecurring events; (ii) restricted stock expense related to awards made to employees and the board of directors and (iii) disposal of assets, as applicable.
Management believes that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are useful supplemental measures of our operating performance and provide our investors meaningful measures of overall corporate performance. EBITDA is also presented because management believes that it is frequently used by investment analysts, investors, and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also presented because management believes that it provides our investors an additional measure of our recurring core business. However, non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and investors are cautioned that non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, should not be construed as an alternative to net income or loss or other income statement data (which are determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our performance or as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. Management's method of calculating EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may differ materially from the method used by other companies and accordingly, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, is included in the schedules attached to this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release and the related conference call include certain forward-looking statements which reflect the company's expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our strategies; expectations about future business plans, prospective performance, growth, and opportunities, including expected growth in and around metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson and the resulting potential for new service connections, as well as the anticipation of continued growth in active service connections in line with the projected increase in anticipated single-family housing permits; future financial performance; regulatory and ACC proceedings, decisions, and approvals, such as the anticipated benefits resulting from rate decisions, including any collective revenue increases due to new water and wastewater rates, as well as the outcome and timing of our rate cases and other applications with the ACC; our plans relating to future filings of our rate cases with the ACC; acquisition plans and our ability to complete additional acquisitions, including the anticipated acquisition of seven public water systems from the City of Tucson, the expected increase in active water service connections, and the anticipated timing of the consummation of such acquisition; population and growth projections; technologies, including expected benefits from implementing such technologies; revenues; metrics; operating expenses; trends relating to our industry, market, population and job growth, and housing permits; the adequacy of our water supply to service our current demand and growth for the foreseeable future; liquidity and capital resources; plans and expectations for capital expenditures; cash flows and uses of cash; dividends; depreciation and amortization; tax payments; our ability to repay indebtedness and invest in initiatives; the anticipated impact and resolutions of legal matters; the anticipated impact of new or proposed laws, including regulatory requirements, tax changes, and judicial decisions; the anticipated impact of accounting changes and other pronouncements; and other statements that are not historical facts, as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or the negative of these terms, or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in political, economic, business, market, regulatory, and other factors. Additional risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether all conditions precedent in the asset purchase agreement to acquire the seven public water systems from the City of Tucson will be satisfied and other risks to consummation of the acquisition, including circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the asset purchase agreement and the risk that the transaction will not be consummated without undue delay, cost or expense, or at all. Factors that may also affect future results are disclosed under the headings“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at This includes, but is not limited to, our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Company Contact:
Michael J. Liebman
CFO and SVP
Tel (480) 999-5104
...
Investor Relations:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
...
| GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Utility Plant
|Utility Plant
|$
|535,355
|$
|512,993
|Less accumulated depreciation
|(157,110
|)
|(153,614
|)
|Net utility plant
|378,245
|359,379
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|31,467
|9,047
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $195 and $163, respectively
|3,300
|3,233
|Unbilled revenue
|3,206
|3,109
|Taxes, prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,919
|4,080
|Total current assets
|39,892
|19,469
|Other Assets
|Goodwill
|6,527
|9,486
|Intangible assets, net
|8,427
|8,427
|Regulatory assets
|7,023
|4,032
|Restricted cash
|1,708
|2,109
|Right-of-use assets
|2,017
|2,157
|Other noncurrent assets
|79
|78
|Total other assets
|25,781
|26,289
|Total Assets
|$
|443,918
|$
|405,137
|Capitalization and Liabilities
|Capitalization
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 27,796,899 and 24,570,994 shares issued as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|$
|272
|$
|240
|Treasury stock, 345,921 and 344,978 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|76,946
|47,366
|Retained earnings
|-
|-
|Total shareholders' equity
|77,216
|47,604
|Long-term debt, net
|118,876
|118,518
|Total Capitalization
|196,092
|166,122
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|3,823
|2,051
|Customer and meter deposits
|1,633
|1,609
|Long-term debt, current portion
|3,561
|3,926
|Leases, current portion
|911
|871
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|15,796
|13,801
|Total current liabilities
|25,724
|22,258
|Other Liabilities
|Long-term lease liabilities
|1,265
|1,450
|Deferred revenue - ICFA
|21,559
|21,517
|Regulatory liabilities
|5,372
|5,386
|Advances in aid of construction
|131,790
|126,467
|Contributions in aid of construction, net
|36,877
|36,834
|Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|9,860
|9,698
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|15,379
|15,405
|Total other liabilities
|222,102
|216,757
|Total Capitalization and Liabilities
|$
|443,918
|$
|405,137
| GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|Water service
|$
|5,980
|$
|5,226
|Wastewater and recycled water service
|6,477
|6,384
|Total revenue
|12,457
|11,610
|Operating Expenses
|Operations and maintenance
|3,687
|3,284
|General and administrative
|4,187
|4,125
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,328
|2,934
|Total operating expenses
|11,202
|10,343
|Operating Income
|1,255
|1,267
|Other Income (Expense)
|Interest income
|99
|238
|Interest expense
|(1,478
|)
|(1,566
|)
|Other, net
|898
|1,002
|Total other expense
|(481
|)
|(326
|)
|Income Before Income Taxes
|774
|941
|Income Tax Expense
|(183
|)
|(250
|)
|Net Income
|$
|591
|$
|691
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.03
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.03
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.08
|Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:
|Basic
|24,370,052
|24,175,699
|Diluted
|24,434,283
|24,295,067
| GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net income
|$
|591
|$
|691
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,328
|$
|2,934
|Share-based compensation
|174
|$
|275
|Deferred income tax expense
|183
|$
|252
|Allowance for equity funds used during construction
|-
|$
|-
|Operating lease expense
|108
|$
|90
|Other adjustments
|(224
|)
|$
|36
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable and other current assets
|1,967
|714
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|1,405
|1,380
|Other noncurrent assets
|(67
|)
|(17
|)
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|12
|1,713
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|7,477
|8,068
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(15,216
|)
|(5,761
|)
|Other cash flows used in investing activities
|-
|(4
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(15,216
|)
|(5,765
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Dividends paid
|(1,841
|)
|(1,819
|)
|Advances and contributions in aid of construction
|725
|372
|Line of credit repayments
|-
|(2,315
|)
|Loan borrowings
|-
|20,000
|Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
|31,041
|-
|Financing costs of debt and equity transactions
|(34
|)
|(370
|)
|Other financing activities
|(133
|)
|(62
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|29,758
|15,806
|Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|22,019
|18,109
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - Beginning of period
|11,156
|4,763
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - End of period
|$
|33,175
|$
|22,872
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|31,467
|$
|20,655
|Restricted cash
|1,708
|2,217
|Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|$
|33,175
|$
|22,872
A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 is as follows (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net Income
|$
|591
|$
|691
|Income tax expense
|183
|250
|Interest income
|(99
|)
|(238
|)
|Interest expense
|1,478
|1,566
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,328
|2,934
|EBITDA
|5,481
|5,203
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|2
|Restricted stock expense
|162
|198
|EBITDA adjustments
|162
|200
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,643
|$
|5,403
