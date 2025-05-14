Kaleido Life Introduces The Third Way To Fund Your Future: Cash. Credit. Kaleido.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kaleido Life, Inc. is reimagining the $1.4 trillion life insurance industry with a bold, tech-forward approach-anchored in AI, hyper-personalization, and its groundbreaking“cash paid upfront” model that delivers real-time value to policyholders.









ATLANTA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forget cash or credit. Kaleido Life is pioneering a third way to fund your life-by inheriting from your future self, today.

Currently in pre-launch, Kaleido Life is an Atlanta-based insurtech company building a new category in life insurance: interest-free, upfront cash benefits delivered at the start of a policy-not at the end of life. Designed for today's generation of value-seekers, the platform uses AI, biometrics, and behavioral science to offer hyper-personalized liquidity with no loans, no interest, and no credit checks.

“Our product is the bridge between people's dreams and their reality,” said Craig Du Bruyn, Founder and CEO of Kaleido Life.“Life insurance is simply how we deliver it. It's not a loan-it's your money, unlocked.”

Not Borrowed. Not Earned. Inherited.

Through Kaleido's proprietary Life Liquidity ScoreTM, qualified customers receive up to 25% of their death benefit in cash at policy inception. The system dynamically evaluates mortality, health behaviors, and lifestyle to determine eligibility and tiered benefit levels. The funds can be used for real needs-paying off student debt, funding a first home, starting a business, or taking a life-changing leap-without sacrificing long-term protection.

Unlike traditional life insurance, which only pays out after death, or loans that burden the future with interest, Kaleido offers an immediate and debt-free bridge between aspiration and reality.

Built for Living, Not Just Leaving

Kaleido's tech stack eliminates the typical friction in life insurance onboarding. Its AI-powered underwriting engine delivers real-time decisions, while its 360o Wellness Matrix integrates with wearables like Apple Watch and Oura Ring to promote long-term engagement. Healthier habits can lead to increased benefits, cashback rewards, and lower premiums over time.

The result: a feedback loop that makes financial well-being and physical well-being mutually reinforcing.

“We don't just predict risk-we predict potential,” said Craig Du Bruyn.“Even if someone doesn't qualify today, we guide them toward it. Our system reflects real lives-not just data points-and we build life insurance around what people actually need to live better now.”

From Passive Product to Active Platform

Kaleido Life isn't competing on price-it's competing on access, immediacy, and relevance. With 125 million Americans uninsured and 50% of policyholders saying they'd switch providers for a better experience, the company is positioning itself not just as an insurer-but as a financial wellness ally.

Distribution is designed for the modern world: embedded finance partners, AI-powered influencer ecosystems, and social distribution models that scale trust-not just impressions.

“Kaleido isn't just another fintech-they're building what legacy institutions can't,” said Gary Bennett, former CEO and Chairman of CreditAccess Life and Seguros Monterrey New York Life.“This is the transformation the industry has been waiting for.”

About Kaleido Life, Inc.

Kaleido Life, Inc. is a pre-launch insurtech company based in Atlanta, Georgia, redefining the purpose of life insurance. Through AI, biometric data, and a proprietary liquidity engine, Kaleido enables policyholders to access future value today. With no loans, no interest, and no credit checks, the company's Life BenefitsTM platform is transforming life insurance from a passive promise into an active tool for financial and personal freedom.

