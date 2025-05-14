WPS Charitable Foundation Supports Wisconsin Nonprofits With $250,000 In Annual Awards
Advancing community-focused initiatives through partnerships with 37 nonprofitsMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A child receiving a hot meal at school. A veteran accessing free mental health counseling. A senior getting help with yard work so they can safely stay in their home. These are just a few of the ways that this year's WPS Charitable Foundation community grants will make a difference.
The Foundation has awarded $340,000 in grants to 37 nonprofits across Wisconsin. The funding supports a wide range of initiatives, including food security, youth programs, health services, housing support and more.
“We look for opportunities where our focus areas intersect-where a single investment can support multiple needs in a community,” said Vicki Bernards, WPS chief financial and people officer.“This year's grants help seniors live with dignity, give veterans greater access to mental health resources and expand educational opportunities for underserved communities. That's the kind of impact we strive to make.”
Organizations selected to receive money from the WPS Charitable Foundation this year include:
1.Access Community Health Centers
2.Agrace Hospice Care
3.Aldo Leopold Nature Center
4.Anesis Therapy
5.ARTS for ALL Wisconsin
6.Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County
7.Boulder Crest Foundation
8.Center for Black Excellence and Culture
9.Centro Hispano of Dane County
10 Lakes Alliance
Support Network
On Call
Seals Wisconsin
College
Foundation of Black Women's Wellness
Club Madison
Lakes Inter-Tribal Council
Hmong Institute
Mental Health Center
Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund and Heat and Housing for Heroes
Public Schools Foundation
Wisconsin
House Community Center
Community Shelter
LGBTQ+ Community Center
Incorporated Mental Health Services
Project
of Dane County
Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin
Fi & America's Fund
Delta
Down Madison
Way of Dane County
Court Neighborhood Center
To learn more about the WPS Charitable Foundation and the nonprofits it supports, visit wpshealthsolutions/foundation .
About the WPS Charitable Foundation
The WPS Charitable Foundation was formed in 1986 to honor Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation's first president, Ray Koenig. The Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that focuses on enhancing the communities we call home by supporting organizations focused on health and wellness, especially of women and children, seniors, veterans, and underserved populations. The Foundation also funds the Ray Koenig Memorial Scholarship program. Each year, the program makes educational opportunities available through scholarship awards to children of employees of WPS and its subsidiaries.
