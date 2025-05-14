WPS Charitable Foundation Supports Wisconsin Nonprofits With $250,000 In Annual Awards

Advancing community-focused initiatives through partnerships with 37 nonprofits

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A child receiving a hot meal at school. A veteran accessing free mental health counseling. A senior getting help with yard work so they can safely stay in their home. These are just a few of the ways that this year's WPS Charitable Foundation community grants will make a difference.The Foundation has awarded $340,000 in grants to 37 nonprofits across Wisconsin. The funding supports a wide range of initiatives, including food security, youth programs, health services, housing support and more.“We look for opportunities where our focus areas intersect-where a single investment can support multiple needs in a community,” said Vicki Bernards, WPS chief financial and people officer.“This year's grants help seniors live with dignity, give veterans greater access to mental health resources and expand educational opportunities for underserved communities. That's the kind of impact we strive to make.”Organizations selected to receive money from the WPS Charitable Foundation this year include:1.Access Community Health Centers2.Agrace Hospice Care3.Aldo Leopold Nature Center4.Anesis Therapy5.ARTS for ALL Wisconsin6.Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County7.Boulder Crest Foundation8.Center for Black Excellence and Culture9.Centro Hispano of Dane County10 Lakes AllianceSupport NetworkOn CallSeals WisconsinCollegeFoundation of Black Women's WellnessClub MadisonLakes Inter-Tribal CouncilHmong InstituteMental Health CenterWisconsin Warm/Cool Fund and Heat and Housing for HeroesPublic Schools FoundationWisconsinHouse Community CenterCommunity ShelterLGBTQ+ Community CenterIncorporated Mental Health ServicesProjectof Dane CountyHarvest Food Bank of Southern WisconsinFi & America's FundDeltaDown MadisonWay of Dane CountyCourt Neighborhood CenterTo learn more about the WPS Charitable Foundation and the nonprofits it supports, visit wpshealthsolutions/foundation .About the WPS Charitable FoundationThe WPS Charitable Foundation was formed in 1986 to honor Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation's first president, Ray Koenig. The Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that focuses on enhancing the communities we call home by supporting organizations focused on health and wellness, especially of women and children, seniors, veterans, and underserved populations. The Foundation also funds the Ray Koenig Memorial Scholarship program. Each year, the program makes educational opportunities available through scholarship awards to children of employees of WPS and its subsidiaries.###

