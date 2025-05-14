Former Openai Executive Joins AI, Public Sector, And Cybersecurity Leaders Headlining Info-Tech LIVE 2025 In Las Vegas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Info-Tech LIVE 2025 will bring together thousands of CIOs, CDOs, CISOs, and IT leaders for three days of forward-looking keynotes, analyst insights, and peer-to-peer engagement. The urgency and opportunity facing technology leaders today as they navigate disruption and guide innovation is reflected in this year's theme "Transform IT. Transform everything."

"These featured speakers for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas reflect the evolving priorities and pressures facing IT leaders today, across all industries and markets," says Chief Research Officer at Info-Tech Research Group, Gord Harrison . "From redefining how organizations engage with AI, to transforming public service delivery, to defending digital infrastructure in high-stakes industries, these leaders bring critical insight into the future of IT. Together, their perspectives will help attendees move beyond awareness and take strategic, confident action."

Newly Announced Featured Speakers for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas:

The latest additions to Info-Tech's 2025 speaker roster offer attendees a wealth of expertise shaped by decades of hands-on leadership, consulting, and innovation. Their sessions will provide fresh perspectives on current enterprise challenges, from navigating emerging technologies and compliance demands to scaling transformation strategies and aligning IT investments with business growth. The newly announced speakers include:

Zack Kass , Global AI Advisor, Former Head of Go-to-Market, OpenAI

Zack Kass is a futurist and global advisor who helps Fortune 1000 companies and governments adapt to the rapidly changing AI landscape. As the former Head of Go-to-Market at OpenAI, he helped build and lead the teams responsible for translating research into real-world applications. Kass now works to demystify AI and shape a future where the technology serves people and society.

Bob Leek, CIO for Clark County, Nevada

Bob Leek serves as CIO for Clark County, Nevada, supporting over 2.4 million residents, 90,000 businesses, and more than 50 million visitors annually. With more than 25 years of experience across the public and private sectors, Leek focuses on transformational change, inclusive leadership, and the use of technology to improve outcomes for the communities he serves.

David Tyburski, VP of Information Security and Chief Information Security Officer for Wynn Resorts

David Tyburski leads Wynn Resorts' global cybersecurity strategy, overseeing identity and access, risk management, and incident response. With over 30 years in IT and security, Tyburski also advises on multiple industry boards and serves on the Nevada State Information Technology Advisory Board.

Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas will provide actionable strategies and in-depth research insights to IT leaders and executives across industries. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Info-Tech's expert analysts, participate in interactive sessions and roundtables, and gain critical knowledge on the rapidly evolving IT landscape. The conference will also feature an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, workshops, and networking events tailored to equip attendees with the tools to drive Exponential IT transformation. Further announcements will be released in the weeks leading up to the conference.

For the latest details, visit the Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas page, and follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X .

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and exclusive virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

Exhibitor Opportunities

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program.

