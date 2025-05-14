Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
|
CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
26,410
|
|
|
$
|
3,251,880
|
Inventory
|
|
|
15,339,253
|
|
|
|
8,268,766
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
3,008,791
|
|
|
|
2,700,000
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
18,374,454
|
|
|
|
14,220,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|
|
|
922,099
|
|
|
|
246,247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
38,062
|
|
|
|
38,062
|
In-process research and development
|
|
|
92,800,000
|
|
|
|
92,800,000
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
9,346,796
|
|
|
|
9,346,796
|
Total Other Assets
|
|
|
102,184,858
|
|
|
|
102,184,858
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
121,481,411
|
|
|
$
|
116,651,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
9,368,234
|
|
|
$
|
4,927,211
|
License payable
|
|
|
28,400,000
|
|
|
|
28,400,000
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
8,779,244
|
|
|
|
17,027
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
|
3,184,066
|
|
|
|
2,229,018
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
|
145,098
|
|
|
|
241,547
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
49,876,642
|
|
|
|
35,814,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
|
7,242,280
|
|
|
|
6,713,800
|
Operating lease liability - noncurrent
|
|
|
786,697
|
|
|
|
21,318
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
57,905,619
|
|
|
|
42,549,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
and outstanding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 16,000,000 shares authorized; 8,760,649 and
7,247,243 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and September 30,
2024, respectively
|
|
|
8,761
|
|
|
|
7,247
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
282,705,620
|
|
|
|
271,440,421
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(222,054,969)
|
|
|
|
(201,370,218)
|
Total Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
60,659,412
|
|
|
|
70,077,450
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
2,916,380
|
|
|
|
4,024,380
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
63,575,792
|
|
|
|
74,101,830
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
$
|
121,481,411
|
|
|
$
|
116,651,751
|
|
Reflects a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective November 25, 2024.
|
CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
3,766,525
|
|
|
|
3,605,898
|
|
|
|
5,893,563
|
|
|
|
6,227,808
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
4,792,122
|
|
|
|
4,285,911
|
|
|
|
10,179,874
|
|
|
|
7,946,639
|
Stock-based compensation – general and administrative
|
|
|
2,702,031
|
|
|
|
3,078,392
|
|
|
|
5,226,855
|
|
|
|
6,136,577
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
|
11,260,678
|
|
|
|
10,970,201
|
|
|
|
21,300,292
|
|
|
|
20,311,024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Loss
|
|
|
(11,260,678)
|
|
|
|
(10,970,201)
|
|
|
|
(21,300,292)
|
|
|
|
(20,311,024)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
13,413
|
|
|
|
182,205
|
|
|
|
36,021
|
|
|
|
435,843
|
Gain on sale of New Jersey net operating losses
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,387,842
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,387,842
|
Total Other Income
|
|
|
13,413
|
|
|
|
2,570,047
|
|
|
|
36,021
|
|
|
|
2,823,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before Income Taxes
|
|
|
(11,247,265)
|
|
|
|
(8,400,154)
|
|
|
|
(21,264,271)
|
|
|
|
(17,487,339)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
264,240
|
|
|
|
144,000
|
|
|
|
528,480
|
|
|
|
288,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss
|
|
$
|
(11,511,505)
|
|
|
$
|
(8,544,154)
|
|
|
$
|
(21,792,751)
|
|
|
$
|
(17,775,339)
|
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
595,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,108,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss applicable to common stockholders
|
|
|
(10,916,505)
|
|
|
|
(8,544,154)
|
|
|
|
(20,684,751)
|
|
|
|
(17,775,339)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted
|
|
$
|
(1.27)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.34)
|
|
|
$
|
(2.58)
|
|
|
$
|
(2.79)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
8,581,207
|
|
|
|
6,362,890
|
|
|
|
8,029,834
|
|
|
|
6,360,551
|
|
Reflects a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective November 25, 2024.
|
CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(21,792,751)
|
|
|
$
|
(17,775,339)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
5,226,855
|
|
|
|
6,136,577
|
Issuance of common stock for services
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
174,225
|
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
110,845
|
|
|
|
101,921
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,157
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
|
|
528,480
|
|
|
|
288,000
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
(7,070,487)
|
|
|
|
-
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
(308,791)
|
|
|
|
(1,124,618)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
4,441,023
|
|
|
|
(257,827)
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
8,762,217
|
|
|
|
(325,096)
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
|
955,048
|
|
|
|
(1,033,907)
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
|
(117,767)
|
|
|
|
(106,414)
|
Net Cash Used In Operating Activities
|
|
|
(9,265,328)
|
|
|
|
(13,921,321)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net proceeds from common stock offerings
|
|
|
6,039,858
|
|
|
|
-
|
Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities
|
|
|
6,039,858
|
|
|
|
-
|
Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
(3,225,470)
|
|
|
|
(13,921,321)
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period
|
|
|
3,251,880
|
|
|
|
26,480,928
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period
|
|
$
|
26,410
|
|
|
$
|
12,559,607
|
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information and Non-cash Transactions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset and liability recorded
|
|
$
|
786,697
|
|
|
$
|
-
