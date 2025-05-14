Packagehub Business Centers® Signs 1,200Th Franchise Store, Becoming Second-Largest Network In The U.S.

The fastest-growing franchise in the retail shipping industry proudly announces the signing of its 1,200th location.

"Our franchise system empowers small business owners to thrive with national resources, shared buying power, and dedicated support, without giving up what makes them unique," said Brandon Gale, President of PackageHub. "Our growth reflects the strength of our community-independent owners, united by a shared vision. And we're proud to represent the heart and hustle of the small business community."

Each PackageHub location is independently owned and operated, often run by families or longtime residents with deep ties to their neighborhoods. These small businesses benefit from the support and reach of a national system while continuing to offer the personalized service their customers know and trust.

"Our growth is a direct reflection of the hard work of local business owners across the country," added Gale. "These are mom-and-pop shops doing big things, and we're honored to support them every step of the way."

PackageHub will officially celebrate this milestone at the upcoming Retail Shippers Expo & Trade Show in Dallas, TX, hosted by the Retail Shipping Associates trade organization. The event brings together hundreds of franchisees, independent store owners/operators, partners, and vendors. With rapid expansion continuing, the company is on pace to reach 1,800 signed locations by the end of 2025 and 2,500 by the close of 2026.

"Every new store that joins strengthens the whole network," said Rajan Dorasami, owner of Box & Ship, a PackageHub Business Center. "We all benefit-from better deals to stronger recognition-and I still get to run my store the way I always have. It's great to be part of something bigger while staying true to the community we've built here."

Each PackageHub center is a one-stop shipping shop, offering multi-carrier services through UPS®, FedEx®, USPS®, and more. Stores may also provide domestic and international shipping, private mailbox rentals, printing and document services, notary services, passport photos, fingerprinting, packing materials, and professional packaging. Available products and services vary by location.

Whether you're shipping across town or around the globe-or just need a reliable office away from your office-there's likely a PackageHub near you.

To find your nearest location and explore services that can make your life easier, visit .

PackageHub® is the fastest-growing logistics franchise, recently celebrating the opening of its 1,200th store, making it the second-largest franchise in the industry. Known for its innovative non-traditional franchise model, PackageHub empowers local entrepreneurs by combining their independence with the collective strength of a national brand. With a commitment to community and customer experience, PackageHub continues to transform logistics with advanced, accessible solutions. For more information, visit



