Avient Announces Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT ), an innovator of materials solutions, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-seven cents ($0.27) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on July 9, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 20, 2025.

Our purpose at Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT ) is to be an innovator of materials solutions that help our customers succeed, while enabling a sustainable world. Our local touch and customer engagement, combined with our global presence, allows us to serve customers with agility. We harness the collective strength of more than 9,000 employees worldwide to collaborate and build on each other's ideas. In doing so, we innovate solutions that help our customers overcome their challenges or capitalize on opportunities provided by the fast-changing world and secular trends. Our expanding portfolio of offerings includes colorants, advanced composites, functional additives, engineered materials, and Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiberTM. By intersecting our broad portfolio of technologies with the product roadmaps of our customers, we help create differentiated and high-performance products that make the world better and more sustainable. Visit to learn more.

