Manulife Investment Management Hires Brent Mcgowan As Global Head And CIO Of Agriculture

BOSTON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management ("Manulife IM") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent McGowan as Global Head and Chief Investment Officer of Agriculture, where he will lead the agriculture business, focusing on growth and performance.

Brent brings 30 years of experience in the food and agricultural industry into the role. Most recently, he was Chief Operating Officer for Novus Ag. Prior to that role, he was Global Head of Agricultural Operations at Manulife IM where he was responsible for managing health, safety, environmental, and risk objectives while meeting client needs and maintaining internal profitability.

"Brent's return is a tremendous positive for our platform, team, and clients," said Anne Valentine Andrews, Global Head of Private Markets, Manulife Investment Management. "Brent's background in agricultural operations and leadership will cultivate new opportunities for investors and help to drive transformational change to enhance our portfolio."

During his past tenure at Manulife IM, Brent was pivotal in providing strategic leadership for the firm's agricultural operations. Brent fostered trusted relationships and spearheaded transformation efforts for the business. To ensure a smooth transition, Oliver Williams, Manulife IM's former Global Head of Agriculture Investments, will move into a strategic advisor role and collaborate closely with Brent with a focus on investment strategy and execution.

"Brent's extensive experience, coupled with the knowledge of Manulife IM and our clients gained while here, are invaluable to this role," said Mr. Williams. "His insights are instrumental in navigating the complexities of the agricultural industry, and his ability to drive strategic initiatives is essential as we continue to expand our portfolio. I look forward to working with him to position the platform for continuous long-term growth and success."

As one of the world's leading natural capital investment managers,1 Manulife IM's US$4.2 billion agricultural business brings customized, vertically integrated, sustainable agricultural investment solutions across a variety of commodity types and agriculture "plus" investments to investors worldwide.2 With nearly 35 years of agricultural investing experience and 400,000 acres under management, Manulife IM's agriculture platform has developed deep industry knowledge coupled with a global footprint across Australia, Canada, Chile and the United States.2 More broadly, Manulife IM's diversified private markets platform includes infrastructure, real estate, private equity, private credit, timberland in addition to agriculture. The firm continues to prioritize bringing additional private markets solutions to both institutional and retail investors to help them achieve their long-term investment goals.

"It's a privilege to lead this team and I am invigorated by the depth of talent and expertise here," said Mr. McGowan. "There is a deep passion at Manulife IM for the communities that we are privileged to work with to bring nutrition to tables around the world. I admire the business's steadfast commitment to responsibly steward farmland and produce sustainable food and fiber to deliver performance to clients, and I am excited to contribute in a meaningful way to the future of the platform."

Find more information on Manulife Investment Management Agriculture capabilities here .