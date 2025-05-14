Hubbell To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-14 04:46:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shelton, CT, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced that Bill Sperry, Chief Financial Officer, will appear at the Wolfe Global Transportation and Industrials Conference. The event will be webcast and is scheduled to begin at 4:35PM ET on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

The live audio of the event will be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Investor Relations section. You can also access this information by going to and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu. The audio will be archived 24 hours after the event and can be accessed by going to and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".

About the Company

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2024 revenues of $5.6 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact:
Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O. Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475) 882-4000


