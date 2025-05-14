Virtual On Launches Holographic AI Presenter To Transform Brand Engagement.

Live demonstration of Virtual On's Holographic AI Presenter, showcasing real-time audience engagement with immersive holographic technology.

A lifelike AI avatar that uses holographic tech to deliver real-time, interactive brand experiences in any format or location.

- Spokesperson, Virtual OnNORTHAMPTON, NORTHAMPTONSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Virtual On Unveils Holographic AI Presenter: The Future of Interactive Display TechnologyVirtual On, a specialist in holograms, augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the Holographic AI Presenter. This cutting-edge solution merges advanced artificial intelligence with immersive display formats to create highly engaging virtual assistants capable of real-time interaction.Designed for use across various formats-including holograms, projections, transparent LCDs, OLEDs, and LED fan displays-the AI Presenter delivers realistic movements and natural voice interactions. The system can be voice-activated or manually triggered, and controlled remotely, making it ideal for both quiet settings and high-traffic, noisy environments like exhibitions, shopping centers, or airports.Each avatar is fully customizable in appearance, voice, and personality. Businesses can preload it with tailored information, allowing it to stay focused on brand-relevant topics and avoid off-script responses. Additionally, the system can be connected to real-time data sources (such as APIs or live databases), enabling the AI Presenter to deliver up-to-date, accurate information on demand. This feature makes it an ideal solution for answering FAQs or assisting with directions in transport terminals, malls, and public venues.“The Holographic AI Presenter represents the next generation of interactive experiences,” said a spokesperson for Virtual On.“We're offering an eye-catching and intelligent solution that not only informs but captivates.”Virtual On is already known for its immersive solutions including 3D holographic displays, interactive totems, and virtual fitting rooms, all designed to deliver high visual impact and memorable engagement. The Holographic AI Presenter enhances this offering, providing a truly dynamic interface for brand communication.According to PwC, AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with personalization and interaction being major drivers. Virtual On is at the forefront of this evolution, combining technology, creativity, and intelligence to build powerful customer experiences.“Our goal is to transform how companies communicate by creating memorable connections between brands and people,” the spokesperson added.For More Information:Media Contact:Virtual On Media Relations📧 Email: ...📁 Media kit:📹 High-resolution images and demo videos: Live AI Presenter

