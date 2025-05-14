Aidataworks Modernizes State Agency Data With Adabas CDC And Cloud MDM

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) aiDataWorks Successfully Delivers Adabas CDC to IDMC Cloud and Cloud MDM Integration for a Leading US State Agency

WILINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- aiDataWorks, a leading data AI-driven modernization and integration services firm, is proud to announce the successful delivery of a critical MDM project for a Leading US State Agency. aiDataWorks was brought to the project by an existing Agency Partner due to their Informatica extensive complex integrations experience.This project enables seamless, real-time data movement from the Leading US State Agency's legacy Adabas mainframe to Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC). The State in turn uses this data with Informatica Cloud MDM to generate a Golden record out of an existing multi copy citizen information.The initiative focused on redesigning and future-proofing Arizona DES's data ecosystem by leveraging PowerExchange Change Data Capture (CDC), Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) and Informatica Cloud MDM to move mission-critical data to a modern, cloud-based architecture, and generate a golden record.Key Highlights:- Assessment & Planning: Full current-to-future state environment analysis- Infrastructure Setup: Secure Agent and IDMC platform installation and configuration.- CDC Deployment: Multi-server configuration with data maps, tokens, and CDC task registrations using PowerExchange Navigator to a target selected - -- - - landing point Database warehouse, used as source for Cloud MDM.- Successful Migration: Data loads and real-time sync to Microsoft Data warehouse completed, used for the Cloud MDM loads.- Zero Escalations: Delivered on time, on budget and smoothly“We are honored to have joined the leading U.S. state agency and the partner journey from legacy infrastructure to a scalable, cloud-native, secure data ecosystem,” said Mohak Jani, Project Manager at aiDataWorks.“This project demonstrates our deep technical expertise in mission-critical government and MDM modernization efforts.”Jani also added,“This project will enable the agency to maintain true, secure citizen information. This robust foundation drives data agility and operational efficiency going forward.”aiDataWorks remains committed to driving enterprise data transformation through cutting-edge tools, cloud adoption strategies, and expert execution.About aiDataWorksaiDataWorks is a platinum Informatica partner specializing in data infrastructure modernization, real-time integration, and AI-powered automation. We empower public sector and enterprise organizations to accelerate digital transformation through end-to-end data solutions.Contact:Email: ...sContact Us:Meeting link:

